Gastroenterologists reveal truth about protein supplements: Are whey protein powders safe for your liver and kidney?

Many protein powders on the market may contain dangerous amounts of heavy metals such as lead. In fact, approximately 75 percent of protein powders reportedly have measurable levels of lead. Shocking, right? Clean Label Project, a consumer product safety nonprofit, tested products from top-selling supplement brands and their 2018 report found measurable levels of lead in 75 percent of the tested protein powders, Verywellhealth.com reported in January 2025. Also read | Protein powder 101: 5 things to know before you buy and when to take it Although healthy individuals can generally tolerate high protein intake, emerging evidence suggests that chronic overconsumption may place additional strain on kidney and liver function in susceptible populations. (Representative picture: Freepik)

What are protein powders and their effects?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sudeep Khanna, senior consultant, gastroenterology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals explained how protein powders and other protein supplements can affect the gastrointestinal system.

He said, “Protein powders are powdered forms of protein that come from plants (soybeans, peas, rice, potatoes, or hemp), eggs, or milk (casein or whey protein). The powders may include other ingredients such as added sugars, artificial flavoring, thickeners, vitamins, and minerals. The amount of protein per scoop can vary from 10 to 30 grams. Supplements used for building muscle contain relatively more protein, and supplements used for weight loss contain relatively less.”

He added, “Whey protein powder and other protein supplements can have several effects on the gastrointestinal system. Many individuals experience digestive discomfort, especially those with lactose intolerance, as whey protein contains varying amounts of lactose. Common symptoms include bloating, gas, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, which can occur shortly after consumption.”

Are protein powders safe?

According to Dr Kanika Narang, HOD and deputy manager, Dietetics Department, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, from a nutritional perspective, while protein supplements offer a practical means to support daily protein intake, especially in individuals with elevated requirements such as athletes or those recovering from illness, their excessive or unsupervised use may lead to unintended health consequences.

Jeevan Kasara, director and CEO of Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd also told HT Lifestyle, “While some protein powders or supplements (like whey) are marketed to promote muscle growth and convenience, there are serious concerns with their unregulated use.” He said many supplements have contaminants, such as heavy metals and artificial ingredients, and the cumulative risk of taking them with daily use should not be diminished.

Dr Narang added, “Although healthy individuals can generally tolerate high protein intake, emerging evidence suggests that chronic overconsumption may place additional strain on kidney and liver function in susceptible populations. In addition, not all protein supplements are created equal. Some commercially available powders are laced with added sugars, synthetic flavouring agents, or even contaminants such as heavy metals, an issue noted particularly in products lacking third-party testing or certification.”

Some protein powders cause endocrine dysregulation that can lead to acne, hair thinning and other changes. (Freepik)

What are the possible side-effects?

Jeevan said, “In terms of gastrointestinal side effects, many people report bloating, cramping, or diarrhea from protein powder alone, especially if lactose intolerant. Perianal symptoms associated with protein powder supplementation are not only uncomfortable, but overdosing on protein coinciding with other risk factors can cause renal failure in patients with mild renal impairment or exacerbate a pre-existing renal condition, and protein supplementation can overwhelm the liver in patients who aren't active either.”

Jeevan added that experts do not recommend dependence on protein powders as a significant source in your diet because whole food sources always provide a better solution without the negative effects and health consequences.

He said, “ Some protein powders cause endocrine dysregulation that can lead to acne, hair thinning, or changes in levels of natural testosterone. Unused protein quickly converts to stored fat, which people discover to their chagrin as they struggle to lose the protein weight they had gained; and protein powders are not immune to interfering with the activity of other medications, and the medicine(s) will not have the intended therapeutic effect.”

Dr Narang shared that overdependence on protein powders can displace whole foods in the diet, reducing dietary diversity and potentially leading to deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals: “This is particularly concerning when supplements replace nutrient-dense meals, thereby impairing overall nutritional adequacy (Institute of Medicine, 2005). Furthermore, excessive protein consumption, particularly when it surpasses the body’s caloric needs, may contribute to increased adipose tissue storage, as surplus amino acids are ultimately converted into fat.”

Risky factors

According to Dr Khanna, even people without diagnosed lactose intolerance may notice increased flatulence or loose stools when consuming large amounts of protein supplements, due to the high protein load and the presence of artificial sweeteners or other additives. He said, “In some cases, nausea and indigestion may develop, particularly if the supplement is consumed on an empty stomach or in excessive quantities. Constipation can also be a concern, especially if protein intake is not balanced with adequate dietary fibre, since most protein powders lack fibre content.”

He added that it is important to monitor for any new or worsening digestive symptoms and consult a healthcare professional if they arise. “Over time, excessive use of protein supplements may alter the gut microbiota, potentially affecting gut health and leading to symptoms such as discomfort or irregular bowel habits. Individuals with pre-existing gastrointestinal disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), may be more sensitive to these effects and should be cautious with supplementation,” Dr Khanna said.

Whole foods such as legumes, dairy, meat, fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds not only provide high-quality protein but are also rich in vital micronutrients, dietary fibre, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds that are typically absent in isolated protein powders. (Pixabay)

What should you do?

Health professionals also caution against the long-term overuse of high-protein diets, especially in individuals with underlying renal or hepatic conditions. Whole foods such as legumes, dairy, meat, fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds not only provide high-quality protein but are also rich in vital micronutrients, dietary fibre, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds that are typically absent in isolated protein powders, Dr Narang said.

She said, “To support optimal health, the emphasis should be on incorporating protein from whole food sources and reserving supplementation for specific medical or physiological needs. When used, protein supplements should enhance rather than replace a well-rounded, diverse diet. Engaging with a qualified dietitian or qualified healthcare provider can ensure that protein intake aligns with individual health goals while minimising potential risks associated with improper supplementation.”

Jeevan added, “Unless medically necessary for significant reasons, like malnutrition, or recovery, supplements should be used minimally, and only under the guidance of a professional. There aren't shortcuts to strength: food matters and is the key to mindful nutrition.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.