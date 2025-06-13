Protein powder 101: 5 things to know before you buy and when to take it

Protein powders are increasingly being added to the diet, from morning smoothies, pancakes, to post-gym shakes. Moreover, they are becoming a part of everyday routines, not restricted to only specialised needs, like for bodybuilders or athletes. Common people are also becoming more conscious about the lack of protein on their plates, which can lead to health concerns like weak muscles or poor bone strength. But as vital as protein intake is, choosing the right one is even more important. Know the essentials of protein powder before adding to your routine.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: Want to burn belly fat? Eat these 10 fruits to shed the extra kilos

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who helped decode what essentials make a protein powder truly effective. With shelves crowded with these supplements, it's more important than ever to know how to identify the safest one. All the immediate the steps of protein powder are covered in this guide, from purchasing to when to consume:

5 things to check before buying protein powder

Know how to check if you are buying the right protein powder.(Shutterstock)

Luke Coutinho, wellness expert and Co-Founder of You Care Lifestyle, shared five basics that should be your top priority when you are about to buy a protein powder:

1. Understand personal needs

Many people can meet their protein needs through a complete, balanced meal that supports their activity level and lifestyle. First priority should be whole foods. Protein powder may be useful only if:

You’re training intensely and need quicker recovery support

You follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle and have limited protein variety

You’re recovering from illness or surgery

You have age-related muscle loss or a medical condition that increases your protein requirement

2. Selecting the right protein type and source

The protein type and source impact how well it’s absorbed, digested, and whether it suits your dietary preferences. Here's a quick breakdown:

Whey concentrate : Fast-absorbing, milk-based, with some lactose, fats, and carbs.

: Fast-absorbing, milk-based, with some lactose, fats, and carbs. Whey isolate : More refined, higher protein, minimal lactose.

: More refined, higher protein, minimal lactose. Hydrolyzed whey : Pre-digested for rapid absorption, used in clinical/sports recovery.

: Pre-digested for rapid absorption, used in clinical/sports recovery. Casein : Slow-digesting; ideal for overnight muscle repair.

: Slow-digesting; ideal for overnight muscle repair. Soy : Complete plant protein, well-absorbed, may trigger allergies in some.

: Complete plant protein, well-absorbed, may trigger allergies in some. Pea : Hypoallergenic, rich in BCAAs, but incomplete alone.

: Hypoallergenic, rich in BCAAs, but incomplete alone. Rice : Easy on digestion, low in lysine, commonly blended with pea.

: Easy on digestion, low in lysine, commonly blended with pea. Hemp: Adds fibre and omega-3s, but is lower in protein density.

Plant-based blends (like pea + rice) help offer complete amino acid profiles.

Scoop size/ protein content per serving:

Don't go by scoop size alone.

Focus on protein content per serving. A quality powder typically provides 60–80% protein per scoop.

Lower values often mean more fillers, flavours, or sweeteners, not more nutrition.

3. How to check the ingredient list

Know how to check the quality and concentration with these steps:

i. Check ingredient order:

Ingredients are listed by weight, from highest to lowest.

Your main protein source (like whey isolate or pea protein) should appear first or second. If gums, or “proprietary blends”, come first, that’s a red flag.

If sugars are listed among the first 3-4 ingredients, it suggests a high sugar-to-protein ratio, undermining the product’s nutritional value.

ii. Spot hidden sugars

Some protein powders are disguised as health foods but contain hidden sugars or excessive sweeteners.

Watch for:

Artificial sweeteners (Sucralose, aspartame, acesulfame-K, saccharin)

Refined sweeteners (Maltodextrin, dextrose, corn syrup solids, glucose)

Safer choices include:

Naturally flavored, mildly sweetened products using ingredients like vanilla bean, raw cacao, dates, real fruit powders, or cinnamon.

Monk fruit, stevia, or no added sweeteners if you prefer to customize your shake.

iii. Calculate Protein Concentration

Use this simple formula:

Protein serving size ÷ Serving size × 100 = % Protein

Anything significantly lower means more fillers.

iv. Be wary of “Proprietary Blends”

These group multiple ingredients under vague names without revealing individual dosages.

Even if the ingredients sound great, you have no way of knowing how much of each you're getting, and often, it's mostly filler. Transparency is equal to trust.

4. Ensure it has been tested for safety

The supplement industry lacks uniform regulation. Some protein powders on the market are contaminated with harmful substances, including heavy metals and hidden steroids. Make sure to keep these in mind:

A recent study found detectable levels of lead, cadmium, and arsenic in several protein powders.

The FDA has issued repeated warnings about adulterated supplements laced with anabolic steroids or stimulants.

Hidden steroids can lead to liver damage, hormonal disruption, and long-term cardiovascular risks.

Choose products that undergo rigorous quality testing and verification.

One such emerging standard is Pink Tiger—a verification that ensures accurate label claims, absence of contaminants, and clean ingredient sourcing.

Check reports published in the public domain. If the values mentioned are higher than the safety limits stated in the reports, it raises concerns about the product’s safety and efficacy.

5. Balance cost and quality

High price doesn’t always equal high quality. However, cheap powders may cut corners on ingredient sourcing, manufacturing hygiene, or testing. Make sure you follow these:

Compare protein content per serving.

Watch for unnecessary additives that increase cost but do not benefit.

Digestive enzymes or added herbs are only helpful if you specifically need them.

Why protein powder timing matters

When you have the protein drink also matters equally.(Shutterstock)

Now that you know the framework for choosing a protein powder, the next step is knowing when to consume it. Whether it’s before a workout or after for muscle recovery, timing plays a strategic role in how your body absorbs protein.

Apurv Mridul, Founder and CEO at Wholviz Foods, shared with HT Lifestyle these valuable tips:

1. Protein powder timing and quantity

Consuming protein within 2 hours post-exercise maximises recovery.

Pre-sleep shake helps older adults maintain lean muscle overnight.

Studies show that 20–25g of high-quality protein every 3–4 hours supports optimal muscle protein synthesis.

Research from the NIH confirms that the Recommended Dietary Allowance of protein for a healthy adult with minimal physical activity is currently 0.8 g protein per kg body weight (BW) per day.

2. Quality and role of protein powder

Modern diets lack complete amino acid profiles or consistent intake, and protein powders become more than just a fitness product; they’re essential.

Protein powders help bridge nutritional gaps.

ALSO READ: Are you consuming too much protein? Experts share the safe limits of intake and debunk common myths

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.