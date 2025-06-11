Woman shares easy recipes of top 3 desserts that helped her lose 7 kg: 'They are low in calories and high in protein'

Cristina Gheiceanu, a blogger based in Switzerland, took to Instagram on June 2 to share the recipe of three desserts that are 'low in calories and high in protein'. She added, this 'makes them perfect if you’re trying to lose or maintain weight – without feeling restricted'. Cristina called these desserts – 'delicious, filling, and super easy to make'. Also read | Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months, made 'belly fat disappear' recommends this dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings Cristina Gheiceanu shared her healthy desserts recipe on Instagram. (Instagram/ Cristina Gheiceanu)

She wrote in her caption, “Fat loss comes down to one thing: a calorie deficit. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up treats to get results... here are the recipes for three cakes – enjoy, and let me know which one you try first... being fit and healthy can be so easy. Enjoy.”

Cristina went on to share her recipe for strawberry cheesecake, which has 533 calories and 30 gram of protein, lemon cake with 600 calories and 30 gram of protein and a cacao cake that 430 calories and also 21 gram of protein. She titled her post: 'Top 3 desserts that helped me lose 7 kg'.

Strawberry 'cheesecake' recipe

⦿ Ingredients: 1 ripe banana, 1 egg, 200 gram Greek yogurt

⦿ Method: Cristina said, “Mix them all together and bake for 25 minutes at 180C. Let it in the switched-off oven for another 20 min. Add cream cheese (Philadelphia) on top, strawberry jam (unsweetened) and strawberries.”

Lemon cake

⦿ Ingredients for cake: 2 eggs, 100 gram Greek yoghurt, 60 gram flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp vanilla sugar, juice from ½ lemon (around 4 tsp), lemon zest

Ingredients for icing: 50 gram Greek yoghurt, 2 tsp honey

⦿ Method: “Mix all cake ingredients. Bake at 180°C for 35 minutes. Let cool and top with the yogurt-honey icing,” Cristina said.

Cacao cake

⦿ Ingredients: 2 ripe bananas, 2 eggs, 2.5 tbsp unsweetened cacao powder, 1 tsp baking powder

⦿ Method: Cristina added, “Blend everything until smooth. Bake at 180°C for 25–30 minutes. Cut it and then add mashed raspberries and some pistachio cream (optional).”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.