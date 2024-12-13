15 days on low-calorie, high-protein diet can decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression in obese individuals: Study

Earlier studies have shown that there is a two-way relationship between low-calorie diets and depression in obese individuals. A study was designed and implemented to investigate the effect of a low-calorie, high-protein diet on psychometric variables in obese individuals. The research was published in Nutritional Neuroscience. Also read | Nutritious diet can boost fertility and combat obesity. Here's how Obesity is a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide and has become a major health problem.(Shutterstock)

About the study

In a randomised clinical trial in Iran, individuals meeting the inclusion criteria were randomly assigned to either the intervention group (low-calorie diet with increased protein percentage) or the control group (standard protein percentage) using block stratification. The participants' psychometric characteristics were then evaluated.

The findings

The results of the study showed that low-calorie diets with a high-protein percentage can significantly improve psychometric variables in obese people. It found that 15 days on this diet resulted in decreased symptoms of anxiety and depression. After 30 and 60 days, participants adhering to this diet also reported lower stress scores.

If you are looking for a high-protein veg meal, click here to find out a fitness coach's 1,500 calorie vegetarian meal plan.

The results of this study showed that low-calorie diets with a high-protein percentage can significantly improve psychometric variables in obese people.(Unsplash)

More details

There were no significant differences in enrollment between the two groups with respect to anthropometric variables, body composition, and physical activity. Similarly, no significant differences were observed between the two groups in terms of psychological variables (depression, anxiety and stress).

However, the intervention groups had significantly lower depression and anxiety scores 15 days into the intervention. After 30 and 60 days of intervention, significant differences were observed between the two groups in terms of depression, stress, and anxiety, indicating a relative improvement in psychometric variables in the intervention group.

Obesity: What you need to know

Obesity has reached 'epidemic proportions', according to the World Health Organization. It's a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide and has become a major health problem: By 2035, more than half of the world's population, more than 4 billion people, could be obese or overweight, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2023.

Obesity is a complex disease that can occur at any age and affects adults and children alike. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obesity as ‘abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health’. Obesity is typically measured using the body mass index (BMI), where individuals with a BMI of 30 or higher are classified as obese. BMI is calculated as one’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of their height in meters.

What are its causes and symptoms?

Genetics, lack of exercise, bad eating habits, psychological issues, health problems, social and economic conditions, drugs, pollutants, and more can all contribute to the development of obesity.

Symptoms related to excess fat and body weight include difficulty doing physical activities, pain in different parts of the body and even osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease. Obesity can also make it difficult to breathe at night, a condition called sleep apnea.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.