Looking for high-protein veg meal? Fitness coach shares 1,500 calorie vegetarian meal plan

Hitting the right protein count on vegetarian diet can be tricky. We often associate a high-protein meal with chicken and fish, and for vegetarians, it can be challenging to meet the daily requirements. However, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared an insightful reel showing how we can hit 1500 calories in a day with a high-protein veg meal. Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared an insightful reel showing how we can hit 1500 calories in a day with a high-protein veg meal.

1,500 calories veg meal should consist of the following nutrients, wrote the fitness coach:

Carbs - 132g

Fats - 50g

Protein – 84g

Here’s the meal plan he shared, especially for people weighing 62 kilos and moderately active:

Breakfast:

1 slice bread

1 tsp peanut butter

300ml skimmed milk

Morning snack:

1 apple

1 scoop protein powder with water (20 or more grams of protein, not more than 150 calories)

Lunch:

100g cooked white rice

30g cooked dal

160g cabbage sabji

100g cooked tofu

Evening snack:

120 ml chai/coffee

Dinner:

1 roti (35g)

30g cooked dal

160g cabbage sabji

75g cooked paneer

100g curd

“The objective is to keep your diet as easy and realistic as possible,” Ralston D'Souza said in the video.

The fitness trainer also shared a few hacks to meet the right requirements through a healthy high-protein diet:

For bread:

Any type of bread (white, brown, or multigrain) is acceptable as long as it contains no more than 70 calories per slice.

Should we add milk and sugar to tea/coffee?

Tea or coffee may include a moderate amount of milk and 1tsp sugar.

For curries:

For all curries and dishes, use minimal amounts of nut pastes and thick cream. Pepper, salt and other condiments are perfectly fine and can be used as per your liking.

How much oil to use?

Use oil sparingly in all dishes.

Potatoes as carb sources:

Treat all vegetables as suitable options for sabjis or salads, but regard potatoes and yams as carbohydrate sources.

Rice or roti?

can substitute 100g of cooked rice with 1 roti or vice versa.

Here's how to have a healthy high-protein veg meal for fat loss.(Pexels)

Protein powder substitute:

One scoop of protein powder can be substituted with 45g of raw soya chunks, 75g of low-fat paneer, or 300g of plain Greek yogurt.

Fruits for protein intake:

If you're not using protein powder or are uncomfortable with any of the swaps, you have about 150 calories to spare. You can add a fruit, or 100g of rice, or 1 roti instead, anywhere in your diet. Although your protein intake will decrease, it's still sufficient for maintaining good health. Don't worry you will still lose fat.

Protein and carbohydrate ratio:

To support muscle growth, a daily protein intake of 80 to 120 grams is ideal. If you adjust your protein intake (increase or decrease), be sure to proportionately modify your carbohydrate and fat consumption as well.

Is Diet Coke healthy?

Yes, Diet Coke is perfectly fine. It’s 0 calories and safe to consume.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.