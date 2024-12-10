Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Looking for high-protein veg meal? Fitness coach shares 1,500 calorie vegetarian meal plan

ByTapatrisha Das
Dec 10, 2024 01:44 PM IST

Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared a healthy high-protein meal plan for vegetarians to meet the daily calorie requirement. Check it here.

Hitting the right protein count on vegetarian diet can be tricky. We often associate a high-protein meal with chicken and fish, and for vegetarians, it can be challenging to meet the daily requirements. However, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared an insightful reel showing how we can hit 1500 calories in a day with a high-protein veg meal. Also read | Woman who shed 45 kg shares weird things that happen to your body after a drastic weight loss

Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared an insightful reel showing how we can hit 1500 calories in a day with a high-protein veg meal. (Instagram/@ral.livezy, Pexels)
Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared an insightful reel showing how we can hit 1500 calories in a day with a high-protein veg meal. (Instagram/@ral.livezy, Pexels)

1,500 calories veg meal should consist of the following nutrients, wrote the fitness coach:

Carbs - 132g

Fats - 50g

Protein – 84g

Here’s the meal plan he shared, especially for people weighing 62 kilos and moderately active:

Breakfast:

1 slice bread

1 tsp peanut butter

300ml skimmed milk

Morning snack:

1 apple

1 scoop protein powder with water (20 or more grams of protein, not more than 150 calories)

Lunch:

100g cooked white rice

30g cooked dal

160g cabbage sabji

100g cooked tofu

Evening snack:

120 ml chai/coffee

Dinner:

1 roti (35g)

30g cooked dal

160g cabbage sabji

75g cooked paneer

100g curd

Also read | Foodie claims he lost 31 kg in over 1 year despite eating ‘outside food’, shares how

“The objective is to keep your diet as easy and realistic as possible,” Ralston D'Souza said in the video.

The fitness trainer also shared a few hacks to meet the right requirements through a healthy high-protein diet:

For bread:

Any type of bread (white, brown, or multigrain) is acceptable as long as it contains no more than 70 calories per slice.

Should we add milk and sugar to tea/coffee?

Tea or coffee may include a moderate amount of milk and 1tsp sugar.

For curries:

For all curries and dishes, use minimal amounts of nut pastes and thick cream. Pepper, salt and other condiments are perfectly fine and can be used as per your liking.

How much oil to use?

Use oil sparingly in all dishes.

Potatoes as carb sources:

Treat all vegetables as suitable options for sabjis or salads, but regard potatoes and yams as carbohydrate sources.

Rice or roti?

can substitute 100g of cooked rice with 1 roti or vice versa.

Here's how to have a healthy high-protein veg meal for fat loss.(Pexels)
Here's how to have a healthy high-protein veg meal for fat loss.(Pexels)

Protein powder substitute:

One scoop of protein powder can be substituted with 45g of raw soya chunks, 75g of low-fat paneer, or 300g of plain Greek yogurt.

Fruits for protein intake:

If you’re not using protein powder or are uncomfortable with any of the swaps, you have about 150 calories to spare. You can add a fruit, or 100g of rice, or 1 roti instead, anywhere in your diet. Although your protein intake will decrease, it’s still sufficient for maintaining good health. Don’t worry you will still lose fat. Also read | Woman who lost 18 kg in 11 months shares what she eats in a day to nourish her body

Protein and carbohydrate ratio:

To support muscle growth, a daily protein intake of 80 to 120 grams is ideal. If you adjust your protein intake (increase or decrease), be sure to proportionately modify your carbohydrate and fat consumption as well.

Is Diet Coke healthy?

Yes, Diet Coke is perfectly fine. It’s 0 calories and safe to consume.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On