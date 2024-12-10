Looking for high-protein veg meal? Fitness coach shares 1,500 calorie vegetarian meal plan
Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared a healthy high-protein meal plan for vegetarians to meet the daily calorie requirement. Check it here.
Hitting the right protein count on vegetarian diet can be tricky. We often associate a high-protein meal with chicken and fish, and for vegetarians, it can be challenging to meet the daily requirements. However, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza shared an insightful reel showing how we can hit 1500 calories in a day with a high-protein veg meal. Also read | Woman who shed 45 kg shares weird things that happen to your body after a drastic weight loss
1,500 calories veg meal should consist of the following nutrients, wrote the fitness coach:
Carbs - 132g
Fats - 50g
Protein – 84g
Here’s the meal plan he shared, especially for people weighing 62 kilos and moderately active:
Breakfast:
1 slice bread
1 tsp peanut butter
300ml skimmed milk
Morning snack:
1 apple
1 scoop protein powder with water (20 or more grams of protein, not more than 150 calories)
Lunch:
100g cooked white rice
30g cooked dal
160g cabbage sabji
100g cooked tofu
Evening snack:
120 ml chai/coffee
Dinner:
1 roti (35g)
30g cooked dal
160g cabbage sabji
75g cooked paneer
100g curd
“The objective is to keep your diet as easy and realistic as possible,” Ralston D'Souza said in the video.
The fitness trainer also shared a few hacks to meet the right requirements through a healthy high-protein diet:
For bread:
Any type of bread (white, brown, or multigrain) is acceptable as long as it contains no more than 70 calories per slice.
Should we add milk and sugar to tea/coffee?
Tea or coffee may include a moderate amount of milk and 1tsp sugar.
For curries:
For all curries and dishes, use minimal amounts of nut pastes and thick cream. Pepper, salt and other condiments are perfectly fine and can be used as per your liking.
How much oil to use?
Use oil sparingly in all dishes.
Potatoes as carb sources:
Treat all vegetables as suitable options for sabjis or salads, but regard potatoes and yams as carbohydrate sources.
Rice or roti?
can substitute 100g of cooked rice with 1 roti or vice versa.
Protein powder substitute:
One scoop of protein powder can be substituted with 45g of raw soya chunks, 75g of low-fat paneer, or 300g of plain Greek yogurt.
Fruits for protein intake:
Protein and carbohydrate ratio:
To support muscle growth, a daily protein intake of 80 to 120 grams is ideal. If you adjust your protein intake (increase or decrease), be sure to proportionately modify your carbohydrate and fat consumption as well.
Is Diet Coke healthy?
Yes, Diet Coke is perfectly fine. It’s 0 calories and safe to consume.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
