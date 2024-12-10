Woman who shed 45 kg shares weird things that happen to your body after a drastic weight loss

Changes that come with weight loss may boost your confidence. However, sometimes, they may lead to weird results. Someone who has lost several pounds would know. Eliuth Lopez, a weight loss coach and influencer, found that after she naturally lost 100 pounds (approximately 45 kg), her body went through some ‘weird’ changes. In a video titled, ‘Weird things that happen when you lose weight - 100 lbs’, she listed some of these changes and they will surprise you. Eliuth Lopez, who lost 100 lbs, found that her body went through weird changes when she lost weight.

What happens to your body when you lose weight

In the video, Eliuth shared the changes she saw in her body after shedding almost 45 kg. She revealed that after all the fat loss, her shoe size had gone down, she always felt cold, was able to cross her legs, yet, had bad body dysmorphia. The fitness influencer shared she also had loose skin because of all the weight loss and showed the same on her tummy. Additionally, her stretch marks lightened over time, she comfortably sat in an airplane seat, and she had the energy to keep up with your loved ones.

Apart from the physical changes, there were some mental changes, too. Now, she was afraid of seeing family members because of the comments they used to make, no longer sought validation from others, and doctor's appointments made her laugh. In the end, she added that ‘change is beautiful’. She captioned the clip, “Sometimes I still can’t wrap my head around it! 😭 Y’all, it’s the shoe size for me. I knew I was going to have to buy new clothes, but nobody warned me about the shoes.”

If you are also on a weight loss journey, it is important to know what changes your body will go through down the end of the line. In case you need a guide on how to achieve weight loss, a nutritionist who lost 4 kg in one month shared 6 fundamental steps that helped her become fit. From building a workout plan to calculating your calorie intake, read the guidelines here.

