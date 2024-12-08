Like Vidya Balan's anti-inflammatory diet for weight loss, nutritionist reveals what to eat to 'shed 20 kg fast'

Anti-inflammatory diet for weight loss

Shikha said in a video, "Many celebs are following an anti-inflammatory diet for weight loss. But do you know how inflammation affects our weight and how an anti-inflammatory diet helps us shed kilos?"

She added, “If your diet has a lot of processed food, sugar and alcohol, or if you smoke, are under stress, or you do not get enough sleep and have a hormonal imbalance, your body may have inflammation. Your body may release an inflammatory chemical called cytokines, which disrupts the functioning of insulin and leptin, which are related to managing sugar and hunger. Such disruptions can lead to more fat storage in the body and drastic weight gain.”

She then listed her anti-inflammatory diet plan for fat loss:

◉ Morning drink

7 am-7.30 am: Turmeric tea + 2 soaked walnuts

◉ Breakfast

8 am-8.30 am: Multigrain millet roti + green vegetable + green tea

◉ Mid-morning snack

10 am-10.30 am: 1 orange or 1 apple

◉ Lunch

1 pm-2 pm: Moong dal salad with lots of vegetables

◉ Evening snack

4 pm-5 pm: Black coffee + roasted chana

◉ Dinner

6 pm-7 pm: Tomato soup + 50 gm low-fat paneer or tofu

◉ Night drink

9 pm-9.30 pm: Ajwain tea

7 foods to avoid

A lot has been said in recent years about inflammation. In a 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrun Chopra, nutritionist, and founder of Nourish with Sim, spoke about foods that play a major role in inflammation and recommended substitutes or best eating habits for an anti-inflammatory diet. Here's what to avoid, according to Simrun:

◉ Beverages that are high in sugars like soft drinks, fruit juices.

◉ Polyunsaturated oils like cottonseed, grape seed, safflower, corn and sunflower oils.

◉ Fast foods, deep-fried foods, commercially baked goods, anything made with partially hydrogenated oil or vegetable shortening.

◉ Full-fat dairy products like curd, butter, cheese.

◉ Processed meats like ham, sausage and salami.

◉ Beer, ciders, liquors, liqueurs and wines.

◉ Refined grains like white rice, white flour.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.