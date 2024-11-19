Woman reveals how she lost 50 kg within few months by following 5 simple rules: ‘I used to weigh 110 kg…’

Shikha Singh, who is a nutritionist and offers weight loss programs, as per her Instagram bio, keeps sharing how her lifestyle changes helped her lose 50 kg. In a recent post, she shared her 'secret to weight loss' as she listed her '5 golden rules to lose weight fast'. Also read | Woman, who lost 11 kilos, shares realistic weight loss tips: 'I have dessert every night' Shikha Singh has shared a glimpse of her drastic weight loss journey on Instagram.

5 tips for quick weight loss

Shikha, who now weights 60 kg after she dropped from 110 kg, said in the video, “I used to weigh 110 kg and I have reached 60 kg within a few months with these useful tips: Step no. 1: 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Step no. 2: Drink 3-4 litre of water every day. Step no. 3: Manage stress. Step no. 4: Finish dinner before 7 pm; this is the most important. Step no. 5: Check your weight daily and not it down in a diary.”

Budget-friendly weight loss diet plan

Shikha added, "My pro tip: if you don't eat outside food and consume only healthy, homecooked food along with going for a 30-minute brisk walk every day, you are sure to lose weight quickly."

In an earlier video, she revealed her 'simple, budget-friendly full diet plan' helped her lose 50 kg. Check it out:

⦿ Breakfast: Oats roti, seasonal vegetable and black coffee

⦿ Mid-morning snack: 150 g of pineapple

⦿ Lunch: Small bowls of rice, dal, curd and green salad

⦿ Evening snack: Green tea, makhana and buts like almond, cashew, walnut

⦿ Dinner: Rice, soya chunks and lots of salad

More weight loss tips

According to certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath, co-founder of The Quad, following a balanced, healthy diet and adding walking and exercising to your daily routine can help you get in shape over the next few weeks.

In a new Instagram video, he said, “Do these 5 things to get fitter before Christmas.” He wrote in his caption, “If you can do No. 1 and No. 5, the rest will fall into place.” Check out what his top 5 tips are.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.