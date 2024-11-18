Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
Woman, who lost 11 kilos, shares realistic weight loss tips: 'I have dessert every night'

ByTapatrisha Das
Nov 18, 2024 01:40 PM IST

From being consistent to adding strength training to the routine, here are a few realistic weight loss tips to follow.

Isabelle Morris, a self-proclaimed personal trainer and nutritionist (according to her Instagram bio), keeps sharing snippets of her weight transformation journey and weight loss diet on her Instagram profile. A few months back, Isabelle shared a few realistic weight loss tips that she followed to lose around 11 kilos.

Isabelle Morris shared realistic weight loss tips to follow.(Instagram/@Isabelle Morris)
Isabelle Morris shared realistic weight loss tips to follow.(Instagram/@Isabelle Morris)

“Note that this is a full 15 months and 25 lb difference!! I went through an initial fat loss phase for 6-8 months, then reverse dieted and hung at maintenance for another 6 months, and have now been in another fat loss phase for about 4 months,” read her post. Here are a few realistic weight loss tips shared by Isabelle Morris:

ALSO READ: Woman who lost 25 kg in 6 months reveals healthy food swaps she made for drastic weight loss

High volume and high protein:

To lose fat, it is important that we follow a calorie-deficit diet. But often, people mistake it for eating less. In fact, it means consuming high volumes of low-calorie diet and high protein to stay satiated and energised throughout the day.

Strength training:

To do effective weight loss, we must target fat loss. Strength training can help us hold onto the muscles and lose fat faster.

ALSO READ: 'Slimmer of the year' grandmother loses 52 kgs with a diet change: Here's how she did it

Steps and cardio:

Isabelle Morris has 8000-10000 steps as her daily goal. She also added 20-30 minutes of jogging or biking sessions per week in her routine. While cardio is not essentially a part of the weight loss process, it can help in shedding the extra fat.

No restrictions:

“I have dessert every night and go out every weekend- this stays the same whether I’m in a cut or bulk or neither! But I make sure to incorporate sweet treats and weekends in my tracking (yes, I track weekends and it’s really been a game changer)! I adjust around them as needed and make swaps where I can (I.e. tequila soda vs a sugary drink),” wrote Isabelle.

ALSO READ: Lose 12 kg before New Year's Eve with these 4 health adjustments, a diet plan suggested by nutritionist

Consistency and patience:

It is crucial to be patient throughout and be consistent in the process. “Some weeks or even a full month, I’ll see no changes on the scale or see lots of fluctuations. It’s critical to stick with it to make results long term,” she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.






