'Slimmer of the year' grandmother loses 52 kgs with a diet change: Here's how she did it

A Melbourne grandmother named Vicky Vukadin was crowned ‘Slimmer of the Year' earlier this year after shedding almost half her body weight. The 57-year-old used a '1:1 Diet' for her drastic weight loss. How did she reduce her weight from 128 kg, and what are the risks involved with her weight loss diet? Keep reading to find out. Also read | Woman who lost 25 kg in 6 months reveals healthy food swaps she made for drastic weight loss Vicky Vukadin's before and after weight loss pictures show her massive tranformation. (Instagram)

How did she lose the weight?

Sharing a post about Vicky's over 52-kg weight loss, The 1:1 Diet by CWP Australia's Instagram page wrote, "Vicky's transformation with The 1:1 Diet... showcases an incredible journey of dedication and life-changing results. After her weight escalated following the birth of her third child, Vicky's lifestyle was marked by poor eating habits and ineffective diet attempts, leading to physical discomfort and swollen feet."

They added, “It was her daughter's success on The 1:1 Diet that finally spurred Vicky to action, combined with the practical challenges of finding shoes that fit due to her swollen feet. Starting with the structured 800-calorie plan seemed intimidating at first, but with the support from her family and Despina, she embarked on a path that radically altered her health.”

Vicky on her weight loss

Vicky's weight loss routine included 'healthier eating choices and regular walks, catalysing a steady and impressive weight loss of 52.2 kg'. Now, she is not only healthier but also more active, ‘eagerly anticipating her role as an energetic grandmother’, the caption added.

Vicky was also quoted as saying, “This program has not only helped me lose weight but has educated me on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Despite my initial scepticism, the personalised support and structured approach have been key to my success.”

According to a June 2024 report by 7NEWS Australia, 22 months ago, Vicky weighed 128 kg. On the 1:1 diet, she shed 52 kg 'using ultra-low-calorie meals and shakes'. Speaking about her weight loss journey, she told the publication, "The first month, I must admit, it was hard. But your body does get used to it.

Risks involved

However, her diet method has been termed outdated and risky. Australian dietitian Dr Fiona Willer told the publication that Vicky's loss of half her body weight was 'a source of great concern' and should not be celebrated.

Speaking about how restrictive diets are concerning, she said, "You are losing muscle tissue. So, your heart is getting weaker. Your hut muscles are getting weaker. Your body is essentially getting weaker as it gets smaller.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.