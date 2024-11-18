Woman who lost 25 kg in 6 months reveals healthy food swaps she made for drastic weight loss

Healthy swaps for drastic weight loss

Here's how she reduced her weight: Instead of namkeen, she snacked on dry fruits. She swapped 'packaged juice with beetroot juice with fibre' and replaced 'bread with whole wheat bread with paneer'. Dal rice was replaced with 'dal, rice, salad and curd'.

Take a look:

Workout routine for 25 kg weight loss

Apart from eating healthy, Sakshi also followed a home workout routine. Sharing a video of her workout, she wrote, "Exercise I did to reduce my weight."

In the clip, she revealed she included exercises like jumping jack, high knees, back front jump, jumping squat, mountain climber, shoulder taps, military plank, and half burpees in her daily workout regime.

Take a look:

Make sure these foods are never on your plate

The best way to lose weight (and keep it off, too) is to maintain a healthy diet. Ahead are 5 foods that make weight loss more difficult:

⦿ Junk food

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kiran Soni, Head of the Department of Nutrition and Health, Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, said she advises her patients to be ‘mindful of their eating habits and to steer clear of specific items that can derail their weight loss efforts’. She said, "Avoid eating chips, cookies, and fast food. They're often high in unhealthy fats and added sugars, which ultimately increase weight."

⦿ Sugary drinks

Sugary beverages, like soda, are high in calories and added sugar. "These liquid calories add up fast and don't satisfy hunger. Even fruit juices can be problematic due to their high sugar content," Dr Kiran Soni said.

⦿ Fried foods

"French fries, fried chicken, and other greasy favourites are best avoided. They're typically high in calories and unhealthy fats, and contribute to weight gain and other health issues," she added.

⦿ White bread and pasta

These are refined and most often have a lot of added sugar. Dr Kiran Soni said, “These refined carbs can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Opt for whole grain alternatives instead for weight loss.”

⦿ High-fat meats

"Fatty cuts of red meat and and fried meats are high in saturated fats and calories, making weight loss more difficult," she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.