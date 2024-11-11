Man who lost 32 kg reveals people's reaction to him before and after his drastic weight loss: 'I was invisible'

US-based Nick Dipietro is an online content creator who 'lost and kept off 70 pounds (31.7 kg)'. In a recent video, Nick, who shares weight loss and fitness-related posts on his Instagram account, The Nick Lifts, highlighted how the stigma around being overweight often affects those with larger bodies. Each person's physical health journey is unique, and Nick spoke about how his life changed after his drastic weight loss, attracting a lot of comments on his video. Also read | Combatting weight bias: Tips on inclusivity and empathy Nick Dipietro opened up about how he was 'dehumanised' for being overweight. (Instagram/Nick Dipietro)

'After losing weight I am treated way better'

Nick said 'no one talks about how when you are overweight, you are ignored in the tiniest of interactions'. In his latest video, he said, "No one wants to see overweight people. I used to weigh 245 pounds (approximately 111.1 kg) and now I am 170 pounds (approximately 77.1kg). And when I tell you people used to act like I was invisible, I am not joking. It goes past the basic stuff. Like yes, girls are going to ignore you if you try to talk to them; that is the basic level."

Nick highlighted how discriminating against or stereotyping someone because of their weight can happen in many different settings. He said, “I swear no one talks about how when you are overweight, you are ignored in the tiniest of interactions. Things like I am trying to order my chipotle bowl and they will just ignore me and make me wait there. I used to think that people were not nice in general to others, but after losing weight, I am treated way better. Am I saying it should be this way? Of course not! But I feel like no one talks about how dehumanising it can feel when you are overweight because people won't treat you just like a normal person.”

Reactions to his post

Many Instagram users agreed with Nick and said someone who is of a high weight may not be taken seriously because of how they look. One said, "Literally what I'm going through right now." Another person agreed that people placed a strong emphasis on physical appearance, commenting on Nick's post, "Pretty privilege is very real."

Many others shared their own experiences. A comment read, "I gained weight recently and the treatment is like night and day." Another person wrote, "For real, as an overweight girl I feel that." Someone also commented, "Currently, I am trying to lose weight, and I thought I was going crazy when I tried to explain this to people. Sometimes people will ignore what I say or my existence in general even if I’m loud and clear..."

What does science say?

Obesity, a complex medical condition driven by genetic, environmental and social factors, is common in many developing and developed countries. A 2019 study published in Obesity found that people who are overweight are not only stigmatised but are blatantly dehumanised.

While previous research suggested that people often hold stigmatising and prejudiced views about obesity, the aforementioned 2019 research conducted at the University of Liverpool examined whether stigmatising views about obesity may be more extreme than previously shown. The research examined whether people believe that individuals with obesity are less evolved and human than those without obesity.

Participants of the study, on average, rated people with obesity as 'less evolved' and human than people without obesity. On average, participants placed people with obesity approximately 10 points below people without obesity. Blatant dehumanisation was most common among thinner participants, but was also observed among participants who would be medically classed as being 'overweight' or 'obese'.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.