Lose 12 kg before New Year's Eve with these 4 health adjustments, a diet plan suggested by nutritionist

The last mile of the year is here, with only a month or so left to go. If your New Year's fitness resolution got lost somewhere, it’s time to pick it back up. By New Year's Eve, you may transform yourself with the help of motivation and self-discipline. Heena Kaur Bedi, nutritionist and hormonal expert, shared on Instagram how to lose a substantial amount of weight in a month. Let’s see what she suggested. Achieve your fitness goal before next year.

Diet adjustments

Weight loss journeys can take many routes, but to achieve significant results in a short time, the approach needs to be more rigorous and comprehensive, starting with modifying the diet. The nutritionist outlined several key adjustments. She began with the most important change of creating a calorie deficit by reducing daily intake by 500-700 calories. This allows the body to burn fat for energy, leading to gradual weight loss.

The second adjustment she suggested was consuming protein-rich meals, including eggs, paneer, legumes, and lean chicken in every meal. These help you stay fuller for longer, reduce hunger, and preserve muscle mass.

The third dietary change she explained was eating plenty of vegetables, ensuring that half of your plate is filled with vegetables to provide fiber and volume without adding many calories. She also advised incorporating healthy fats like nuts and avocado to maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Finally, replace traditional carbs like white rice and bread with low-carb alternatives such as quinoa, millet, or whole wheat for better weight management.

She also shared a sample daily meal that starts with a glass of warm water with lemon and a handful of soaked almonds in the morning. For breakfast, grab scrambled eggs with spinach or a moong dal chilla with chutney. Mid-morning, refresh yourself with a green smoothie made with spinach, cucumber, ginger, and chia seeds. Lunch typically should include a balanced meal of grilled chicken or paneer paired with a large salad for a nutrient-packed meal. In the evening, eat boiled eggs or a protein shake as a snack. Eat light at dinner with grilled veggies, a soup or paneer tikka with sautéed greens.

ALSO READ: 20 foods with ‘almost zero calories’: Can they lead to ‘incredible weight loss’? Here's what you need to know

Meal timing

Intermittent fasting helps reduce weight. (Shutterstock)

Once you have decided what to eat, it's time to schedule it. Weight loss also depends on when you eat. Heena Kaur Bedi advised opting for intermittent fasting, which involves periods of fasting throughout the day, particularly using the 16:8 or 14:10 fasting windows. The 16:8 method includes fasting for 16 hours and eating during an 8-hour window, while the 14:10 method involves fasting for 14 hours and eating during a 10-hour window, making it slightly easier to adapt for beginners. She also emphasised avoiding overeating and going for smaller portions of food.

Exercise Routine

Burn of your calories with rigorous exercise routine.(Shutterstock)

It’s time to burn some calories. The nutritionist described a well-rounded exercise routine for effective weight loss. She advised strength training 3-4 times a week, incorporating exercises like squats, push-ups, and dumbbell workouts to burn calories and build lean muscle. For cardio, focus on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) 5 times a week to accelerate fat loss. Lastly, she highlighted the value of staying active throughout the day and advised going for 10,000-12,000 steps daily to keep your body in constant movement and stay active.

ALSO READ: Woman loses 15 kg; goes from 78 to 63 kg with a 4-week workout plan that works for gym and home

Sleep and managing stress

Sleep regulates mood and emotions, preventing emotional overeating.(Shutterstock)

Emotions and sleep may be considered secondary and sometimes downplayed, but they are equally important in managing weight and determining the success of the fitness goal. She emphasised the need for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to boost metabolism and regulate cortisol levels. Furthermore, she also recommended embracing mindful practices like yoga or meditation to alleviate stress and lower emotional eating. Emotional eating leads to overeating, hindering all the progress.

ALSO READ: Man shed 20 kg without a strict diet with ‘5 golden rules for quick weight loss’