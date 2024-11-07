Woman reveals 'realistic sacrifices she made to lose 21.5 kg in 4.5 months': No crash diets to consistent workouts

Nisha Negi, an 'online fitness coach', keeps sharing glimpses of her weight loss journey, daily diet and workout routine on her Instagram account, fit.nishalifestyle. In a recent post, she spoke about how she weighed 96 kg and tired ‘every fad diet and intense workout’, but could not lose weight. She then revealed the six changes she made to her lifestyle 'to lose 21.5 kg in 4.5 months'. Also read | Woman reveals 'weird, unexpected places' she lost weight while shedding 72 kg Nisha Negi keeps sharing her weight loss secrets on Instagram. (Instagram/Nisha Negi)

‘It was frustrating to try every fad diet’

Nisha mentioned the 'realistic sacrifices' she made as she shared before-and-after weight loss pictures of herself. In her caption, she wrote, “When I weighed 96 kg, I hated the way I looked. I knew it was time to focus on my health. It was frustrating to try every fad diet and intense workout with no results. I've been there, done that. But when I committed to losing 30 kg, I made real, sustainable changes — not extreme ones. And no, it wasn’t a quick-fix diet!”

Say no to late-night snacking, comfort foods

She then listed all the things she did for her drastic weight loss, writing, "Here’s what I gave up to make it happen: 1. Late-night snacking: Sounds simple, but getting enough sleep was a game-changer. I started turning off Netflix earlier to ensure my body could recover and burn fat efficiently. Even if I had any cravings, I replaced it with a soothing tea to make a difference."

Nisha added the second thing she sacrificed: "Comfort foods: I didn’t give up my favorite foods but redefined comfort. Instead of sugary treats, I opted for nutritious alternatives like fruits, nuts, dates and dark chocolate that fueled my body and didn’t disrupt my insulin levels."

She also said, "3. Crash diets: I’ve tried quick fixes like fad diet, but I always gained back the weight that I lost. Because this diet leads to muscle loss, fatigue, and nutritional imbalances. Instead, I chose a balanced approach that nourished my body and supported long-term fat loss without the harsh side effects."

‘Emotional and stress eating was a major challenge’

Nisha also spoke about the power of saying 'no', and avoiding 'mindless eating', writing, "4. Saying 'no' more often: Social gatherings were tough. I had to turn down the extra slice of cake or the late-night pizza. But I realised it was okay to put my health goals first sometimes. 5. Mindless eating: Emotional and stress eating was a major challenge. I learned to identify my triggers and developed healthier coping mechanisms, like journaling or a quick walk, to deal with stress."

In conclusion, she wrote, "6. Consistent, not perfect workouts: I didn’t work out 7 days a week, but I showed up consistently. Even on days I didn’t feel like it, I would move my body, whether it was a walk or yoga."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.