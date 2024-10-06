US woman reveals 'weird, unexpected places' she lost weight while shedding 72 kg: 'My stomach was...'

US influencer and 'weight loss coach' Amber Clemens said she lost 160 pounds (72.5 kg) from 2018 to 2020 and has managed to keep it off. In a recent video she posted on Instagram, Amber revealed the 'weird, unexpected' side of her weight loss journey – her fingers, wrists and feet 'are so much smaller than they ever were'. What's more, she feels her nose has gotten 'slimmer' and eyes 'bigger'. Also read | Man who shed almost 60 kg shares unexpected side-effect of his drastic weight loss: ‘Embarassment’ Amber Clemens keeps sharing posts about her drastic weight loss on Instagram.

‘I lost so much weight around my neck and jaw’

In the clip from September, she said, “Here are weird or unexpected places where I lost weight while losing 160 pounds. First and foremost, my neck. I swear to you, the day that I first saw my collarbones, I honestly had a panic attack because I did not know what they were. I lost so much weight around my neck and my jaw and like my upper chest, but yeah seeing this (points to her collarbones) freaked me out.”

‘My fingers and my wrists are so much smaller’

She said, "Number 2 – my nose got more slim. Also I lost weight around my eye area, my eyes are so much bigger than they used to be. My actual eyes did not get bigger, but you know what I mean. I have more space around my eye area."

"Number 4 – my fingers and my wrists are so much smaller than they ever were. Same goes for my feet. Actually lost two show sizes, while losing 160 pounds. I went from a size 11… now I am size 9. And actually the same exact thing with my ring size. I went from a size 11 to size 8.5-9," she added.

‘I lost weight in my ankles’

Amber then said, "I lost weight in my ankles. I swear before I lost weight, every single pair of socks that I would wear would always dig into my ankles. I would always have that really itchy red line around them. And now that rarely ever happens. Lastly, this one's for my girlies – I look completely different downstairs."

'My stomach was 1 of the last places I lost weight in'

Amber further wrote in her caption, "When I first started losing weight, I had an idea of what that might look like. I thought, 'My stomach will get flatter, and my legs and arms will get slimmer.' Those were the places where I fully expected to lose weight and look different. But all of the little places that I never really thought about are some of the ones that really blew my mind and honestly were the markers of progress that kept me going, especially because my stomach was one of the last places I actually lost weight in! If I could give you a piece of advice….PAY ATTENTION TO THE LITTLE THINGS! They make the biggest difference!"