5 'golden rules for quick weight loss' that helped fitness trainer shed 20 kg without a strict diet

Supratim Chowdhury, who is a fitness trainer and level 4-certified nutritionist, according to his Instagram page, The Supratim Official, is 'on a mission to transform 10 million people's health'. He keeps sharing easy weight loss tips and tricks for his followers. In a recent video, he highlighted his own weight loss journey and how he got his ripped physique after losing 20 kg. Also read | How to lose weight fast and keep it off for good. Start doing these 8 things every day Supratim Chowdhury shared his before-and-after weight loss pictures. (Instagram/Supratim Chowdhury)

‘Finish your dinner by 7-8 pm’

He said, “Five golden rules for quick weight loss: By following these, I lost 20 kg. First step: Finish your dinner by 7-8 pm. Second: Drink 3-4 litre of water every day. Third: Try to eat 50 percent less every day and maintain a calorie deficit. Fourth: Follow a simple workout routine every day for 30-40 minutes. Fifth: The most important thing is to stay stress-free during your weight loss journey.”

‘Eat home-cooked food only’

In another video, Supratim shared his top '5 tips for weight loss without following a proper diet plan', and said, “Rule no. 1: Eat home-cooked food only. Rule no. 2: Fix your meal timings. Rule no. 3: Add all types of macronutrients to your meal plan — protein, carbohydrates, fat — and include green salad your diet. Rule no. 4: Take only single-serve portions; do not go for refills. Rule no. 5: Don't use any kind of devices during eating time as it has negative impact on your digestion.”

Weight loss tips: Foods to avoid

Trying to lose weight but not seeing results? Occasional indulgences are okay, but fried foods are something you should steer clear of if you are trying to maintain a healthy weight. In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kiran Soni, Head, Department of Nutrition and Health, Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida advised being ‘mindful of eating habits and to steer clear of specific items that can derail their weight loss efforts’.

She said, "Avoid eating chips, cookies, and fast food. They're often high in unhealthy fats and added sugars, which ultimately increase weight." Here are 5 foods that make weight loss more difficult, and have other adverse health effects, according to Dr Kiran Soni.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.