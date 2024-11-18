Lose weight and get fit before Christmas with 5 easy tips, according to nutritionist

According to certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath, co-founder of The Quad, following his weight loss tips can get you in shape by year-end. In a new Instagram video, he said, “Do these 5 things to get fitter before Christmas.” He wrote in his caption, “If you can do No. 1 and No. 5, the rest will fall into place.” Also read | How to lose weight with south Indian diet Want to lose weight for Christmas and New Year 2024? Here's how you can achieve your fitness goals. (Pexels)

Do these 5 things to get fitter before Christmas

Raj said, “Do these 5 things to lose weight and improve your fitness in time for Christmas. No. 1: Stop giving a damn about what people have to say about you, your efforts, your body or your appearance because people will always have something to say about the things that you do and don't do.”

Don't fear food; walk and exercise

Raj added, “No. 2: Don't fear food. Food is awesome; it gives you health, energy, and happiness. Once you embrace this, you will be able to move from having a childish love-hate relationship with food to a more stable adult relationship. No. 3: Walk. If nothing else, keep in mind that every two minutes of walking helps you burn 10 calories. So, whenever you get two minutes, get up and walk.”

He also said, “No. 4: Exercise. Some form of exercise, any form of exercise. Do it regularly, even if it is for just 10 or 20 minutes a day because all forms of exercise will help you burn calories and help you strengthen in one way or another. And finally, no. 5: Don't wait for the perfect moment. You will not have everything you need to get to your goals. That means your glass will always be half empty. That also means your glass is always half full. Use it and get to work today.”

Weight loss tips to follow

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.