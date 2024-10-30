Vidya Balan says removing ‘inflammation-inducing’ food from diet helped her lose kilos. Does it actually work?

A video of Vidya Balan is going viral on social media in which she speaks of the unconventional way by which she lost weight. “All my life I have struggled to be thin. All my life I have dieted like crazy, I have exercised like crazy. Sometimes I would lose weight and then it would come back. No matter what I did, my weight was only increasing," she said in an interview with Galatta India. Then she referred to a nutritional group called Amura that helped her shed extra kilos by eliminating food items-- such as bottle gourd-- from her diet that caused inflammation. "“All my life I have struggled to be thin," said Vidya Balan as she opened up about her weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Vidya Balan)

But does it actually work? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shweta Jaiswal, Senior Dietician, Shardacare- Health City, said, “Losing weight by addressing inflammation is indeed possible. Chronic inflammation can lead to insulin resistance, hinder metabolism, and make the body more likely to store fat. By reducing inflammation, people can improve their metabolic function, which may help with weight loss, especially if they’re carrying extra weight due to inflammation.”

Focus on an anti-inflammatory diet

The dietician recommended an anti-inflammatory diet, with more focus on whole foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats (like omega-3s), and fiber, while eliminating processed foods, refined sugars, and saturated fats that can exacerbate inflammation.

“Foods like leafy greens, berries, fatty fish, nuts, and seeds are commonly advised. However, achieving a weight loss of 10-12 kg purely through this method would also likely involve other supportive habits, like a regular exercise routine, balanced caloric intake, and possibly stress reduction practices, as these habits influence inflammation and metabolic health,” Dr Shweta Jaiswal added.

Reduce bloating and stabilise energy levels:

Dr Shweta Jaiswal explained how a diet rich in leafy greens can help in shedding the extra kilos. “Meals high in leafy greens, berries, fatty salmon, and nuts, for instance, assist the body lose fat and water weight by reducing bloating and stabilizing energy levels. These foods also support intestinal health, which is closely related to the body's capacity for efficient food metabolism. The body can digest nutrients more effectively and store less fat if insulin levels are stabilized and gut health is improved.”

But, it’s not all about diet. There’s more to do

“Long-lasting effects usually occur when dietary modifications are combined with stress reduction and regular exercise, both of which further lower inflammation and support a more robust metabolism,” the dietician added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.