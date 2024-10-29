Vidya Balan says she didn't look in a mirror for 6 months after a producer made her feel ‘ugly’

Vidya Balan is busy with the promotions of her next release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor has been vocal about her journey in the industry, and has shared how she was replaced in a number of movies during her initial years. In a new interview with Galatta India, Vidya Balan talked about how she was replaced in a Tamil film within two days. Moreover, when she asked about this move, the producer made derogatory remarks about her acting and dancing. (Also read: ‘My father felt very bad’: Vidya Balan on not getting any nominations for Bhool Bhulaiyaa) Vidya Balan talked about how those comments affected her self-image.

What Vidya said

During the chat, Vidya recalled the painful memory and said, “I did a Tamil film. I shot for it for two days and then I got replaced. I went with my parents to speak to the producer at his office in Chennai. He showed us some clips from the film and said to my parents, ‘Dekho, kisi angle se heroine dikhti hai (Does she look like a heroine from any angle)? She doesn’t know how to act or dance.’ I was thinking, first let me act and dance; I hardly shot for the film.”

She went on to add, “For six months, I didn’t look at myself in the mirror because I felt ugly. If you want to reject someone, do that, but always be kind with your words because words have the power to be really very damaging or nurturing. I will never forget that. It was an early lesson in life to be kind to people because he really destroyed my self-image for six months.”

More details

Vidya made her acting debut in 1995 with the television show Hum Paanch. She made her big-screen debut in 2003 with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko. She shot to attention with Parineeta, where she starred alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. After that, Vidya went from strength to strength, receiving a National Film Award of her own for The Dirty Picture (2011) and fronting the hit thriller Kahaani (2012).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, it is scheduled to be released this Diwali. In the horror-comedy film, Kartik will be seen reprising his role of Rooh Baba.