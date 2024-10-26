Woman who shed '8 kg in 34 days' reveals 3 things she did every day for quick weight loss after 'struggling for a year'

A woman of Indian origin, Ravisha Chinnappa, is based in South Africa and documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram page, IVF Momma. In one of the videos she posted, she opened up about struggling with her weight and now thriving in health. Ravisha shared the top 3 things that helped her bring about change and drop from '55 kg to 47 kg in less than five weeks'. Also read | Stress eating is so real: Make these healthy switches to avoid weight gain Ravisha Chinnappa has shared her weight loss tips in a video. (Instagram/ Ravisha Chinnappa)

‘Hydration is one of the ways in which you burn fat’

Ravisha, who has a young daughter, said, "I implemented these three things and made them a part of my everyday life that has helped me lose just over 8 kg, going from 55 kg to 47 kg in less than five weeks. I struggled, however, for an entire year with my postpartum weight. Despite all of my efforts, I was unable to lose a single kg or cm until I made these three things a part of my everyday life. By the way, if you are new here, my name is Ravisha Chinnappa. I am going to be 35, and I am from South Africa."

She then began listing the changes she made in her lifestyle, saying, “No. 1 — life kept staying busy, and I often forgot to hydrate myself, and hydration is one of the ways in which you burn fat. I popped a timer on my phone with an affirmation and set an alarm for every day for 90 minutes from the time I woke up, and named that timer 'water is how you burn fat, beautiful'. When that alarm went off, I would have 20 sips of water. Ideally, you want to be consuming half of your body weight in ounces of water.”

‘100 gm of protein on a minimum’

Ravisha then said, "No 2 — I needed to make sure I was eating the right food to help me stop all of the sweet and salty snacking. In order to do this, I needed to increase my protein intake. A 100 gm of protein on a minimum, which is only 400 calories per day. That is not a lot... and No. 3, I had to fix my mindset and visualise myself at my ideal weight."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.