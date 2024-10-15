Woman says she lost 9 kg in 14 days by 'drinking just water, not eating anything': Benefits and dangers of water fasting

There are so many different ways to lose weight. In an Instagram video documenting her drastic weight loss in just two weeks, a woman shared her daily progress, claiming she shed almost 9 kg by water fasting and lost 'around 8 inches on her belly'. The text on the video shared by Seema Jain read, "What happens when you don't eat anything for 14 days and drink just water? Wait for it...' Also read: Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Water fasting restricts everything except water. Is it good for you or bad? Find out. (Pexels)

Water fasting can cause quick weight loss, but is it natural and healthy? Before we look at the purported benefits and dangers of water fasting, Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals explains what it actually is.

While water fasting may offer short-term benefits, it carries substantial risks. (Pixabay)

What is water fasting?

Dr Rakesh Gupta says water fasting, where only water is consumed for an extended period, can lead to significant weight loss primarily through the depletion of glycogen stores and muscle mass rather than fat. So, what does this do to our body and who should absolutely avoid water fasting?

You should avoid water fasting if...

"This rapid weight loss can cause dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and a decrease in metabolic rate. Individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, eating disorders, or heart issues should avoid water fasting due to the risk of severe complications like hypoglycemia or cardiac issues. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should also refrain from this practice as it can adversely affect both maternal and fetal health," Dr Rakesh Gupta says.

You end up regaining weight as this isn't sustainable

You've probably heard that losing weight is the easy part — it's keeping it off that's difficult. While that's not necessarily true (losing weight in and of itself takes dedication and hard work), it is kind of true in the case of water fasting.

Dr Rakesh Gupta says, “Most individuals who undergo water fasting experience a rebound effect, regaining the lost weight quickly once they resume normal eating habits. Studies indicate that participants often regain all the weight lost within a few months, as the body tends to restore glycogen and water levels rapidly. Furthermore, without sustainable dietary changes post-fast, individuals may find themselves in a cycle of yo-yo dieting, which can be detrimental to long-term health and metabolic function.”

Water fasting effect: Rapid initial weight loss can occur due to glycogen depletion and water loss. (Shutterstock)

What are the benefits and dangers of water fasting?

Water fasting, which restricts everything except water, has become more well known in recent years as a quick way to lose weight. Dr Rakesh Gupta lists some of its benefits and downsides:

Benefits

* Weight loss: Rapid initial weight loss can occur due to glycogen depletion and water loss.

* Potential health improvements: Some studies suggest benefits like reduced blood pressure and improved insulin sensitivity during short-term fasts

Dangers

* Muscle loss: Significant muscle mass can be lost alongside fat, which is counterproductive for overall health.

* Dehydration risks: As solid food intake is eliminated, dehydration is a common concern due to the lack of food-derived water.

* Nutrient deficiencies: Extended fasting can lead to severe deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals.

* Physical side effects: Common side effects include dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and increased risk of fainting or other complications

Therefore, while water fasting may offer short-term benefits, it carries substantial risks that make it unsuitable for many individuals. For long-term health, Dr Rakesh Gupta says more sustainable dietary practices are recommended.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.