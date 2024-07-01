Man goes viral for losing 13kgs in 21 days through ‘Water fast’: What is this new trend and is it safe?

Addis Miller from Costa Rica recently went viral for his unusual method of losing weight in 21 days – he tried water fasting. “Earlier this year, I embarked on a 21-day water fast in Costa Rica. This experience was truly life-changing for me, and I am excited to share some of the precious moments from my journey,” wrote Addis on his Youtube video. Addis shared intricate details of his fasting schedule throughout three weeks. Addis Miller shared his weight loss journey through water fasting on Youtube and Instagram.(Youtube/Addis Miller)

“21-day water fast (No food, or Salts). I lost 13.1kg (28lbs). Dropped 6% body fat. I thought I’d share what a 21-day water fast looks like on an already lean person. This video simply shows my body fat and weight loss, but the fast was so much more than that,” Addis shared on his Instagram video.

Is water fasting safe?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram, said, “Water fasting involves consuming only water and no other liquids or foods for a predetermined duration, ranging from 24 hours to several days or weeks. Some health benefits of water fasting are detoxification, improved digestion, and enhanced mental clarity. Some studies suggest it may aid in weight loss and insulin sensitivity.”

However, when done without proper medical supervision, water fasting can pose health risks.

Risks of water fasting:

Nutritional deficiencies:

Extended periods without food can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, potentially causing weakness, dizziness, or even more severe health issues.

Dehydration risk:

While water is essential for hydration, excessive water intake without electrolyte balance can lead to electrolyte imbalances and dehydration.

Impact on metabolism:

Prolonged fasting can slow down metabolism as the body adjusts to conserve energy, potentially leading to rebound weight gain after fasting ends.

Medical considerations:

Individuals with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, or eating disorders should avoid water fasting or do so only under strict medical supervision.

Alternate approaches to water fasting:

Intermittent fasting or medically supervised fasting programs are safer alternatives to water fasting. They can benefit the body without going the extreme length of losing weight too soon.