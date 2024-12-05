Woman who shed 6 kg in 12 weeks shares her guide to tracking fat loss

Hawys D, a self-proclaimed muscle growth coach, keeps sharing insights and tips related to weight loss and muscle building on her Instagram profile. Hawys D shed 6 kilos in 12 weeks and went through a drastic weight transformation, by tracking her calories, scale weight and activity. In a post on Instagram, Hawys shared a guide on how to track fat loss effectively. Also read | 5 worst times to check your weight: No. 3 will shock you Hawys D shed 6 kilos in 12 weeks and went through a drastic weight transformation, by tracking her calories, scale weight and activity.(Instagram/@coaching_in_hd, Pexels)

Take weekly shots:

Hawys suggested that it is important to take shots of the body in the same position, lighting and outfit, on a weekly basis. It is also essential to weigh daily, in the early morning, before consuming food and drinks, before exercising and without clothes.

Track body fat percentage:

In the weight and scales, track the body fat percentage. Especially for women, it is essential since they carry most fat in their lower body. Also read | Want to lose 2-3 kilos every month? Nutritionist suggests these 3 amazing tips for faster weight loss

Don't fear physique shots:

Hawys suggested that we should learn to get comfortable with our own physique shots. They will help us to track the changes in the body and grow comfortable in our own skin.

Weigh your food:

“Buy a digital food scale. Weigh your food raw/uncooked/dry as this will be the most accurate. Cooking changes the water content of food, either making it more or less calorie dense per 100 grams,” wrote Hawys. Also read | Calorie deficit for weight loss: Does it work? Know effective ways to practice it, dos and don'ts to follow

Track your food:

Download an app that helps in tracking the calories of the food consumed. This does the job for us, and also helps us to understand the portions and recipes.

Track how much calories are burnt:

“Buy a Fitbit and get into the habit of wearing it every day. Your phone is okay but it’s not very accurate and means you have to carry it everywhere. This will vary day-to-day and you don’t need to eat them back. Focus on keeping your intake consistent,” wrote Hawys.

Track cardio time:

Hawys suggested that cardio should be tracked separately, and walking should not be included in it. “They are two separate things,” Hawys added.

Log your progress:

In a Google sheet, log your progress every day and track the changes. This will help you to keep a tab on everything and track the weekly progress. Also read | Woman who lost 72 kg breaks down 5 things she did every day that made the weight loss possible

Stop comparing yourself with others:

“Remember how much depends on you. Your calories, cardio, weight sessions, steps, protein and fluids are all dependent on your individual circumstances. Comparing your calories, etc to others is a guide, but focus on finding your normal,” wrote Hawys D.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.