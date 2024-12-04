Want to lose 2-3 kilos every month? Nutritionist suggests these 3 amazing tips for faster weight loss

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar promotes conscious living and shares nutritional tips on her Instagram profile regularly. The nutritionist, in one of her recent videos, shared how calorie deficit can backfire if we are not mindful. The nutritionist said that when we cut down carbohydrates from the daily diet, it can help in losing weight, but it can also lead to cravings. Also read | Fitness coach who went from 72 to 58 kg shares 5 effective fat loss workouts that helped her The nutritionist suggested three simple steps to steadily lose weight and ensure that the lost kilos are not regained by the body.(Instagram/@consciouslivingwithshalini, Pexels)

How calorie deficit can backfire?

Shalini Sudhakar said that when we stop consuming carbohydrates, the body reaches out to the fat cells for energy. Hence, more energy consumption happens, more fat is burnt and the body loses weight. However, we can only do this for 2-3 weeks, because soon the hunger pangs and cravings kick in. This leads us to consuming more carbohydrates in lesser time, which can make us gain the lost kilos back. Or worse, it can make us gain more than what we dropped in the first place. Also read | Woman who lost 7 kilos in 21 days, shares her intermittent fasting diet

Hence, the nutritionist suggested three simple steps to steadily lose weight and ensure that the lost kilos are not regained by the body:

Protein and fibers:

“Ensure to add 1 cup of protein and 1 cup of vegetable in every meal. No need to get in to any kind of particular diet, you can eat the same food that everyone is eating at home. Just ensure that protein and fibre are never missed. This naturally brings down carbohydrates intake and you will be in calories deficit,” read an excerpt from her caption.

Exercise:

Workouts are also a part of weight transformation journey. The nutritionist added, “Exercise 1 hour a day for 6 days a week. This can be any form of exercise as simple as walking but, ensure to never miss. This is the most important way to burn more calories because majority have very sedentary lifestyle.” Also read | How to lose 4 kg in 30 days? Fat Loss coach shares 4 tips for ‘no shortcuts, just results’

Quality sleep:

“Sleep sleep sleep! Sleep on time that is definitely before 10.30 pm. Disturbing your sleep cycle is going to disturb your circadian rhythm which is going to mess your cortisol levels. When your body is making higher levels of cortisol, your body will store more fat & all your weight loss efforts will only have less result or no result,” wrote Shalini Sudhakar.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.