How to lose 4 kg in 30 days? Fat Loss coach shares 4 tips for ‘no shortcuts, just results’

Nick Conaway, a self-proclaimed strength and fat loss coach for men over 40, is known for sharing tips and hacks on how to lose weight steadily and effectively. Nick's Instagram profile is replete with fitness inspo and healthy lifestyle hacks that can help in speeding up the weight loss journey. Nick, a few weeks back, shared a video explaining four essential tips to lose 4 kilos in a month. Nick Conaway shared a video explaining four essential tips to lose 4 kilos in a month.(Instagram/@thefitover40man)

Know your calories:

Calorie deficit is an important hack for weight loss. It is essential to know the calorie intake and decide the diet accordingly. "If you don't know how many calories you're eating, you're flying blind. Figure out your maintenance calories and put yourself in a deficit," wrote Nick. He shared in the reel that we need to multiply our weight with 15 to understand the amount of calories we need in a day to maintain that weight. Then we can multiply the weight by 12 separately to understand how much calorie deficit we need to do.

Strength train 3-4 days a week:

It is important to commit to the process of weight transformation and be consistent in it. “No excuses. Show up. Lift heavy. Build muscle. Strength training burns fat and changes your body. Period,” Nick added.

Walk 10,000 steps every day:

Diet is significant for weight loss, but so is exercise. Strength training and cardio is a strong weight loss combination. "Movement matters. Hit 10k steps daily. It's simple, effective, and non-negotiable," wrote Nick in the caption.

Stop drinking alcohol:

“Alcohol is killing your progress. Empty calories, bad sleep, slower metabolism—it’s holding you back. Cut it out for 30 days and see the difference,” Nick added that quitting alcohol is non-negotiable for weight loss.

"Follow these four steps, execute, and lose 10 pounds. No shortcuts. Just results," added Nick.

Calorie deficit helps in losing weight steadily, which ensures that the lost weight is not regained by the body in the long term. Cutting down alcohol also ensures that effective fat burning is done by the body without interruption.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.