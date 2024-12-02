Woman who lost 7 kilos in 21 days, shares her intermittent fasting diet

Richa Gangani, a Nutritionist, keeps sharing snippets of her weight transformation on her Instagram profile. Her social media profile is replete with nutrition hacks to lose weight faster. A few months back, Richa shared the ultimate diet that helped her lose 7 kilos in just 21 days. Also read | How to lose '5 kg in just 2 weeks in realistic way', according to a nutritionist; find out what a doctor has to say “I lost 7 kgs and huge inches in just 21 days doing intermittent fasting," wrote Richa Gangani.(Instagram/@dieticianricha2095)

“I lost 7 kgs and huge inches in just 21 days doing intermittent fasting and this is what I ate in a day for weight loss and glowing skin,” wrote Richa in the caption as she shared her intermittent fasting diet.

Intermittent fasting diet followed by her:

9 AM: Gut cleanse water for clear glass skin and gut health

10 AM: Collagen rich smoothie for clear skin

2 PM: 100 gms tofu wrap with high protein roti and vegetables and creamy dressing

4 PM: 2 Boiled eggs and apple post workouts

6 PM: 2 Egg white curry and 30 gms white rice

8 PM: Anti bloat tea to get rid of bloating and gas

Richa further added, “I start my eating window at 10 am and finish it by 6 PM. I follow 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating window. I have seen amazing results of intermittent fasting for weight loss.” Also read | Longevity to mental clarity; 5 benefits of intermittent fasting

What is intermittent fasting?

Is intermittent fasting beneficial?(Unsplash)

Intermittent fasting is a type of diet that alternates between calculated hours of eating and fasting. Usually, the 16/8 window is followed for intermittent fasting. In this case, people eat during the eight-hour window, and fast for the rest of sixteen hours.

Intermittent fasting has demonstrated healthy results for weight loss. This also involves following a healthy dietary pattern that can improve heart health and reduce inflammation. The fasting period helps the body to perform the cell repair process more effectively and burn fat. Intermittent fasting involves stretching the time period between two meals and taking in less calories, which also accelerates the weight loss procedure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.