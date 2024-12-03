Woman who lost 59 kg reveals fast food she ate from Starbucks and Taco Bell even during her drastic weight loss journey
A US woman told her Instagram followers they don't need to feel guilty after eating fast food; she shared how she enjoyed her cheat meals during weight loss.
In a perfect world, you can eat whatever you want with very little consequences. Of course, we know eating fast food can lead to gaining weight and should be avoided if you are on a strict diet and trying to get fit. But a US woman named Natalia Aranda, who keeps documenting her drastic weight loss journey on Instagram, recently shared a post about how she did not give up fast food as she lost almost 60 kg. Also read: To lose weight fast and stay fit, follow these perfect diet plans that burn fat
Sharing before-and-after weight loss photos alongside the fast food choices she made, Natalia wrote in her caption, “When someone tells you that you can’t eat fast food while losing weight, says ‘Whoooooo’? Hope you guys try one of these out! What’s your favourite lower-calorie fast food meal?”
In her post titled 'fast food I ate while losing 130 pounds (58.9 kg)', she listed her top picks from various food joints, alongside the calorie intake for each:
Starbucks
Egg white and pepper egg bites – 170 calories, 12 g protein
Grande iced coffee with splash of nonfat milk, sugar-free vanilla syrup, Splenda – 25 calories, 2 g protein
Popeyes
3-piece blackened tenders (chicken) – 170 calories, 26 g protein
Small mashed potatoes – 110 calories, 3 g protein
In-N-Out
Double double protein style (burger bun replaced with lettuce) – 520 calories, 33 g protein
Diet coke – zero calories
Taco Bell
Chicken cantina bowl – 540 calories, 25 g protein
Diet baja blast – 0 calories
Healthy food swaps
Recently, a woman revealed how simple food swaps helped her ‘shed 25 kg in just six months’. She replaced sugary drinks with healthier options like beetroot juice.
Sakshi Yadav, a certified yoga trainer and weight loss coach as per her Instagram bio, listed how she reduced her weight with simple food swaps: instead of namkeen, she snacked on dry fruits. She swapped 'packaged juice with beetroot juice with fibre' and replaced 'bread with whole wheat bread with paneer'. Dal rice was replaced with 'dal, rice, salad and curd'. Apart from eating healthy, Sakshi also followed a home workout routine.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
