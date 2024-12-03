5 worst times to check your weight: No. 3 will shock you

You know your weight can fluctuate throughout the day, right? According to nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja, it's best to always weigh yourself at the correct time to get the most accurate reading and a better sense of how you're doing with your fitness goals. And believe it or not, even after a workout is not the ideal time to weigh yourself. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Don't get on your weighing scale after a workout.(Pixabay)

What is worst time to weigh yourself?

Renu says that weighing yourself at the wrong time could sound a false alarm that you've gained weight. In a recent post, she listed the best and worst times of the day to check your weight. She wrote in her caption, “Are you weighing yourself at the right time? Here are the worst and best times to check your weight.”

She then listed the 5 worst times to weigh yourself:

1. After meals: Your weight can fluctuate due to food and water intake.

2. Late at night: Your body retains water, and you might weigh more.

3. After a workout: Dehydration can cause temporary weight loss, not reflecting your true weight.

4. The day after eating a carb-heavy meal: High-carb meals like pasta, bread, rice, and sweets can cause water retention, making you weigh more.

5. Multiple times a day: Weight naturally fluctuates, causing unnecessary stress.

What is the best time to check your weight?

So, when should you be checking your weight? Ideally, this would be in the morning before you eat or drink anything. For this reason, Renu says, “In the morning, right after you wake up and after using the bathroom, this gives the most consistent and accurate measurement.”

Health and fitness is not judged by the scale alone; if you're trying to lose weight, you may not see results overnight. To help you stay on top of your goals, you can read more about a woman who lost 18 kg with her simple ‘4-step formula’ for achieving sustainable weight loss. Recently, Renu, too, shared her top 10 weight loss hacks that actually work.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.