Spectator by Seema Goswami: The second helping

There is something to the theory that the older you grow, the more you regress to how you were as a child. Well, it’s certainly proving true in my case. As you age, your tastes change. Maybe you don’t enjoy oysters and other shellfish anymore. (ADOBE STOCK) Brought up in a very orthodox household, I grew up on strictly vegetarian fare. Forget about meat and fish, even eggs were forbidden to cross our kitchen threshold. But as a child, I don’t remember feeling deprived in the slightest. On the contrary, I was very happy to scoff down the vegetarian food I was offered – and ask for more. This situation persisted well into my adulthood. I would visit friends who cooked meat at home, but was never tempted to try it. I would eat out at restaurants and stick resolutely to the vegetarian section. It all changed when I met my now-husband, and fell in love with a bona fide foodie. In the beginning, when we ate out, I stuck to my vegetarian options. But gradually, I was persuaded to try something from the animal kingdom. It started off with something as innocuous as fish and chips, a taste that I could get on board with. Then, I tried a few varieties of non-vegetarian kebabs, and found, to my astonishment and delight, that I loved them. From there, it was easy to move on to biryani and curries. And in no time at all, I was ordering foie gras as a starter and sausages as a main course, and enjoying every morsel.

For vegetarians experimenting with non-veg for the first time, fish and chips are a great gateway dish. (ADOBE STOCK)

There were some caveats, of course. I could not stomach lamb, because its strong smell repelled me. (Goat, on the other hand, I had no problem with; which is why I find it so annoying when Indian restaurants use the terms lamb and goat interchangeably.) I could not eat game of any kind (again, the smell) and when it came to duck, the only thing I relished was the crisp skin served in Chinese restaurants, the actual meat I found unpalatable. But other than these small exclusions, I quite enjoyed the variety a non-vegetarian diet provided. I find, however, as I grow older, that I have less and less appetite for non-vegetarian food. Partly, it is that my body seems to be rebelling against it. For instance, I have always loved oysters, but over the last couple of years, they have stopped loving me. Ditto, with some varieties of shell-fish. In fact, my list of exclusions when it comes to non-vegetarian fare now has become so long, that I find it saves time to just say that I am vegetarian. I have taken to doing just that when I visit friends for dinner. I do that when I book restaurants with tasting menus, where you have to give your preference upfront.

Foie gras and sausages are an acquired taste. (ADOBE STOCK)