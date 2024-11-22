Women who lost 18kg shares her simple 4-step formula for achieving sustainable weight loss

Losing weight can be a challenging journey, especially when you're unsure about the right diet and exercises to follow. The best advice often comes from those who have successfully done it themselves. Maddy Tsey, who shed an impressive 18 kgs in 11 months, recently took to Instagram to share her 4-step formula that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Woman who shed 54 kg shares 7 back and bicep exercises that helped transform her body ) Maddy lost 18 kgs in 11 months using a 4-step formula(Instagram/@madyy_tsey)

Here's Maddy's four-step formula for weight loss:

1. Combined strength training and cardio (4-6 times/week)

Maddy combined strength training with cardio workouts to build muscle and boost her metabolism. This powerful duo not only enhances calorie burn but also supports overall fitness, making it an effective strategy for sustainable weight loss.

2. Stay hydrated with 2-3L of water daily

Maddy emphasised the importance of drinking 2-3 litres of water each day. Staying hydrated offers multiple benefits, such as:

Suppressing appetite

Boosting energy levels

Flushing out toxins

Supporting healthy digestion

3. Balanced eating: The 80/20 rule

Maddy followed the 80/20 approach to eating, focusing on 80% whole, nutrient-dense foods to meet her body's nutritional needs while allowing 20% flexibility for indulgences and social meals. This balanced strategy helps maintain both physical health and mental satisfaction, making the journey sustainable and enjoyable.

4. Tracked progress with photos every 10 days

Maddy relied on progress photos every 10 days to track her transformation visually. This method is more reliable than the scale, which can fluctuate due to factors like:

Water retention

Muscle gain

Hormonal changes

Weight plateaus

Lastly, Maddy shared that seeing changes in her body shape and composition kept her motivated to stay on track. She encouraged others to be patient and consistent, reminding them not to be too hard on themselves during the journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.