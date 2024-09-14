Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for strength training for women: ‘It won’t make you muscular’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently appeared on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast where she talked about a range of topics. These included her movies, her marriage with Jackky Bhagnani and even her love for working out. Rakul Preet Singh is a big advocate of working out.

A case for strength training

Ranveer asked Rakul about a workout myth she would like to bust, considering she is such a gym buff. Rakul decided to debunk a few baseless theories about strength training.

“Strength training is very important. Women feel that strength training would give them big muscles but that is not the truth. Because we do not have so much testosterone in our bodies,” she said.

“We need lean muscle. As you age, post 35-40, your muscle mass is reducing every year. You need to do this for healthy bones, healthy structure, healthy posture. So please strength train.”

Strength training in women

Strength training is highly beneficial for women, offering improvements in muscle tone, strength, and metabolism without the risk of becoming overly bulky. It increases lean muscle mass, which not only enhances physical strength but also boosts resting metabolism, aiding in fat loss and weight management. Regular strength training also improves bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis, especially important as women age.

Additionally, strength training supports mental health by boosting confidence, reducing stress, and helping manage conditions like anxiety and depression. It also promotes better joint stability and flexibility, reducing injury risk and improving overall mobility. Women of all ages can benefit from strength training, which helps preserve muscle mass and functionality as they age.

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She debuted in 2009 and gained recognition for her roles in hits like De De Pyaar De and Dhruva. A fitness enthusiast, she's also an advocate for healthy living.