Ashish Chanchlani reveals the 7 things that changed in his life after losing weight: ‘My skin got better…’

Ashish Chanchlani, the popular digital creator known for his comic timing, is recently making waves with his incredible transformation. Having shed approximately 40 kgs, Ashish's weight loss journey is nothing short of inspiring. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, he opened up about the challenges of weight loss, the mental strength required, overcoming body shaming, fitness tips, and much more.

Excerpts from the interview:

I saw a post on your Instagram where you mentioned meeting Shah Rukh Khan, and he made a comment about your weight. Could you tell us more about that encounter and what he said?

Oh, absolutely! It's a hilarious and memorable story. This was way back in 2016, before I was famous. I had just started my career, and at that time, very few people recognised me. It was an exhibitor party, and Shah Rukh Khan was there. Now, this was the first time I was seeing King Khan in person.

I was so nervous. Even now, when I think about it, I get those butterflies. All I wanted was a picture with him, but the lighting at the party was terrible. Anyway, I approached him, and the first thing this man does—are you ready for this?—he holds my belly. Can you imagine? Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan himself, holding my belly!

He looked at me and said, "Ashish, yaar, you need to lose weight. I don't like it when people don't take care of their health. Reduce your fat or weight and trust me tum bohot cute lagoge" He said this while looking straight into my eyes. Trust me, the confidence he gave me in that moment, the belief that I could look good, was unforgettable. That moment stayed with me. It got delayed—eight years, to be precise—but I promised myself that when I finally got into shape, I would share this story. And I did.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced during your weight loss journey?

Oh, cravings. Nighttime cravings were my biggest nightmare. I used to turn into this "midnight Hulk," like this crazy, hangry version of myself. Have you seen that seaweed meme from Family Guy? That was me—completely losing control! I've always been a chips person. Chips are my first love. I could sacrifice sweets, pizza, burgers—no problem—but chips? Lays, Blue Lays, Uncle Chips? Oh my God, I would literally sell my soul for them. Even talking about it now is making my mouth water.

To deal with these cravings, I came up with a weird solution. I'd drink chaach (buttermilk) with loads of masala. Just to get that chutpata flavour, you know? One night, I was so desperate I even ate the chaach masala straight out of the packet! That's how bad the cravings were.

As for workouts, I could handle most of them—leg workouts, deadlifts, even some cardio. But core workouts? Abs? Planks? Total torture. They're physically exhausting, yes, but mentally they break you. You feel like crying sometimes. But I knew I had to push past that comfort zone. Because once you break through, you realise you're capable of so much more than you thought.

Mental strength is often a key factor in weight loss. What was your mindset throughout this journey? How did you stay motivated?

Honestly, I was just so disappointed in myself. I'd lost respect for the person I saw in the mirror. I kept thinking, "You're lazy. You can't do this." It hurt me deeply, that feeling of being defeated by my own self. It became a personal battle. I wanted to prove to myself that I was capable of much more than just making content.

I had this vision of my dream body. And this is going to sound a little crazy, but I'll admit it and I'm saying this for the first time in any interview that I was obsessed with Captain America's physique. Chris Evans, shirtless, with that superhero body? That was my goal. I even set his photo as my phone wallpaper. Every morning, I'd wake up, see that picture, and tell myself, “Ashutosh, this is how you're going to look one day. Now get up and work for it.”

I also created motivational notes on my phone. Like, little captions that would push me every day. Want to hear one? “See this every day and tell yourself you have to take your diet seriously. All those hunger pangs and cravings? They're worth it. Let's kill it with our diet, Ashutosh. We have to look even sexier.” There were also tougher ones for days I messed up: "You've completely lost focus. It's never too late. Come back before you lose everything you've worked for."

I had over 20 wallpapers like that. Some of them were really stupid, so I can't show you all of them. But these reminders helped me stay focused. They were like tiny pep talks from my future self.

Did you face any instances of body shaming, and how did you handle it?

I've been bullied for my weight since childhood. Being called "fat" became my label—it overshadowed everything else about me. No one cared about personality or character; it was always, "Woh mota aa raha hai." I knew that stepping into this field would bring more of the same, and I accepted it.

Surprisingly, my followers and subscribers have always been kind. They never shamed me. It was always the trolls, people who didn't know me, who'd make jokes about my weight when they couldn't find anything else to criticise. But I never let it get to me. Losing weight wasn't about proving anything to them—it was for myself. I wanted to feel good, look good, and be healthy. And that's okay. Everyone wants to feel confident in their own skin.

To anyone struggling with their weight, I'd say this: once you focus on your health and fitness, everything changes. You feel stronger, faster, and so much more focused.

How do you plan to sustain your health journey in the long term?

I follow a strict routine—15 days of clean eating, then one cheat day where I indulge in my favourites, like pani puri or chole bhature. But funny enough, I'm slowly losing interest in calorie-heavy foods. My cheat days are stretching to 20 days now because cravings are becoming less frequent.

I also keep things interesting with workouts. Each week, I challenge myself to improve—whether it's doing an extra sprint or lifting heavier. The goal is to keep progressing. If you don't push yourself, it gets monotonous.

What changes have you experienced in your health before and after losing weight?

The first change I noticed was that my skin got really better, which I was not expecting. There was a time when I used to go out with friends for recess, and after walking for five minutes, I'd be like, "I can't do it anymore. Can we sit?" I used to get tired just by pacing here and there for a few minutes. That completely freaked me out.

But now, everything has changed. I can go trekking, run, dance, and do so much more. Recently, we shot for a series I've directed, and I was on my feet for 20-hour schedules. I had sequences where I was dancing with my co-actors, and I did everything without breaking a sweat. Before, even with eight hours of sleep, I used to feel drained, but now, even five to six hours of sleep feel enough.

I also feel more focused and confident. The quality of sleep is better, and I don't feel lazy or lagging anymore. Honestly, it's like I've got a new level of energy altogether.

For your fans and followers who are their own fitness journey, do you have any advice or tips on how they can stay focused and motivated?

The one advice I would give to everyone is: stop giving yourself deadlines. Set a goal and ask yourself why you want to do it. If you're doing it for someone else, don't. Just stop. The only way you'll succeed is if you do it for yourself.

Fall in love with the process. Do exercises that you enjoy. If you love chest presses, go for it. If lat pulldowns excite you, stick with them. Once you start seeing results, you'll automatically want to keep going. Also, take the time to understand your body—learn what calories are and track what goes into your diet. Trust me, when you put in the effort, you'll see visible changes, and that will keep you motivated.

Lastly, we'd love to know what you're currently working on. Do you have any exciting projects lined up?

I've made a series for my own YouTube channel. It's a horror-comedy series, and honestly, that's one of the reasons I wanted to lose weight. It involves a lot of action and activities I couldn't have done otherwise.

The series is my passion project. I've written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, and I've acted in it as well. It's a genre that only a few filmmakers in India have tried, so it's tricky but exciting. I've been working on it for over a year, and now it's finally happening. I can't wait to share it with my audience!