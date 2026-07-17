Get to know... Astam Oraon
The Indian footballer (@OraonAstam) is listening to Nagpuri tracks, craving chilled pani puri and basking in her SAFF win
Currently I am: Back home after our South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship 2026 victory.
High point in life: 2022. I was selected for the U-17 FIFA World Cup and captained the team.
Low point in life: 2024. I was injured while playing for the national team. But I fought through.
On my playlist: Nagpuri artists Vivek Nayak and Nitesh Kachhap; and Pehla Nasha 2.0.
One thing I would never buy: An intoxicant.
Last thing I ordered online: Shower gel.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself, and don’t be afraid to learn new things; we learn from our mistakes
My favourite subject in school: Social science.
I’d swipe right on: Honesty.
My secret skill is: I can cook really well.
A superpower I wish I had: I wish I could fly so I could get anywhere instantly.
My favourite Sunday memory: At hostel, I used to go out with friends and eat chilled spicy pani puri.
My plans for next Sunday: Spending time with friends; it’s been a long time since I met them.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Puja Lakra, Global Tribal Queen India 2022, from Ranchi, Jharkhand.
My favourite bad habit: I love to sleep.
If I could travel forward in time: I’d want to glimpse my future to see the paths I’ve taken, the person I’ve become, and the dreams I’ve made real.
The best thing about fame: The roar of spectators filling the ground, match after match, lifting us with their cheers.
The worst thing about fame: Endless texts on social platforms and strangers asking, Where are you from?
From HT Brunch, July 18, 2026
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