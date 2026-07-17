Get to know... Astam Oraon

Currently I am: Back home after our South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship 2026 victory. Astam Oraon’s high point in life was when she was selected for the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

High point in life: 2022. I was selected for the U-17 FIFA World Cup and captained the team.

Low point in life: 2024. I was injured while playing for the national team. But I fought through.

On my playlist: Nagpuri artists Vivek Nayak and Nitesh Kachhap; and Pehla Nasha 2.0.

One thing I would never buy: An intoxicant.

Last thing I ordered online: Shower gel.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself, and don’t be afraid to learn new things; we learn from our mistakes

My favourite subject in school: Social science.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty.

My secret skill is: I can cook really well.

A superpower I wish I had: I wish I could fly so I could get anywhere instantly.

My favourite Sunday memory: At hostel, I used to go out with friends and eat chilled spicy pani puri.

My plans for next Sunday: Spending time with friends; it’s been a long time since I met them.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Puja Lakra, Global Tribal Queen India 2022, from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

My favourite bad habit: I love to sleep.

If I could travel forward in time: I’d want to glimpse my future to see the paths I’ve taken, the person I’ve become, and the dreams I’ve made real.

The best thing about fame: The roar of spectators filling the ground, match after match, lifting us with their cheers.

The worst thing about fame: Endless texts on social platforms and strangers asking, Where are you from?

From HT Brunch, July 18, 2026

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