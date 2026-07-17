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    Get to know... Astam Oraon

    The Indian footballer (@OraonAstam) is listening to Nagpuri tracks, craving chilled pani puri and basking in her SAFF win

    Published on: Jul 17, 2026, 03:12:16 IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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    Currently I am: Back home after our South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship 2026 victory.

    Astam Oraon’s high point in life was when she was selected for the U-17 FIFA World Cup.
    Astam Oraon’s high point in life was when she was selected for the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

    High point in life: 2022. I was selected for the U-17 FIFA World Cup and captained the team.

    Low point in life: 2024. I was injured while playing for the national team. But I fought through.

    On my playlist: Nagpuri artists Vivek Nayak and Nitesh Kachhap; and Pehla Nasha 2.0.

    One thing I would never buy: An intoxicant.

    Last thing I ordered online: Shower gel.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself, and don’t be afraid to learn new things; we learn from our mistakes

    My favourite subject in school: Social science.

    I’d swipe right on: Honesty.

    My secret skill is: I can cook really well.

    A superpower I wish I had: I wish I could fly so I could get anywhere instantly.

    My favourite Sunday memory: At hostel, I used to go out with friends and eat chilled spicy pani puri.

    My plans for next Sunday: Spending time with friends; it’s been a long time since I met them.

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting Puja Lakra, Global Tribal Queen India 2022, from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

    My favourite bad habit: I love to sleep.

    If I could travel forward in time: I’d want to glimpse my future to see the paths I’ve taken, the person I’ve become, and the dreams I’ve made real.

    The best thing about fame: The roar of spectators filling the ground, match after match, lifting us with their cheers.

    The worst thing about fame: Endless texts on social platforms and strangers asking, Where are you from?

    From HT Brunch, July 18, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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