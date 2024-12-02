Woman who lost 72 kg breaks down 5 things she did every day that made the weight loss possible

Maintaining consistency in daily life choices helps in our weight loss journey and changes our lives for the better. Don't believe us? Well, you would believe Amber Clemens, a fitness coach and influencer, who adopted this mantra in her life and achieved managed to lose 72 kg. Amber took to Instagram to stress how ‘consistency is key’ and shared 5 things she did every day to help her lose 160 pounds (approximately 72 kg). Scroll to know more. Woman shares the 5 habits she practised to lose 72 kg.

5 things to do every day to lose weight

Sharing her transformation journey of shedding 72 kg in an Instagram reel, Amber talked about the 5 things that helped her lose weight. She captioned the post, “I am once again here to tell you, ‘CONSISTENCY IS KEY’.” The fitness coach stressed the importance of having daily habits to aid your weight loss as they keep you focused, give you small goals to work towards every day, and increase your self-accountability.

The habits she mentioned in the clip are walking 7k to 10k steps daily, drinking 100 oz (approximately 2.95 litres) of water daily, eating 25-30 gm of protein in every meal, pre-logging her food the night before, and always planning a sweet treat for herself.

‘Consistency is the key’

In the post, Amber also accepted that though she practised these 5 habits daily to ensure her weight loss, there were days when she couldn't stick to all of these practices. However, on those days, she aimed to do the ones she could, because ‘consistency is the key’.

She elaborated, “Your weight loss success is going to be dictated by all of the seemingly mundane, boring things you do day to day. Don’t believe me? Well, think about it this way, which do you think is going to lead to more success, hitting 10,000 steps 5 days a month and being sedentary for the rest of them OR getting steps in every day even if you only hit 10,000 once or twice a week? Yeah, it’s the second choice.” The fitness coach added that weight loss and where we end up after a year from now are aided by the things we do ‘today, tomorrow and the next day’. “Even if you don’t feel like it’s making THAT big of a difference in the moment. Trust me,” she said in the end.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.