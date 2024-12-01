3 popular ‘desi breakfast options’ fat loss coach swears by for healthy weight management

Tea and toast may seem like a beloved breakfast option, a comforting one. The moist, butter-laden crispy bread paired with your favourite aromatic masala tea however may not be a nutritious breakfast. Nathan Johnson, South Asian Fat Loss Coach pointed out this breakfast combination. He said, “Chai and toast is not breakfast especially if you trying to drop fat and be consistent.” The coach instead suggested a classic, Indian breakfast meal that's more nutritious than chai-toast.(Instagram)

Why tea-toast not a good breakfast



What may seem like a tasty, casual breakfast not much loaded with calories can, unfortunately, derail your weight loss goals. The fat loss coach said, “This breakfast gives you nothing…no protein, no nutrients.” Even worse, the low nutrient content and empty calories leave you unsatisfied. As a result, Nathan Johnson reminded that by mid-morning or noon, you’ll likely find yourself snacking on Oreos and other sugary treats, consuming even more calories and falling behind on your weight loss journey. To avoid this, starting the day with a full, nutritious breakfast is essential. He suggested a few desi breakfast options as healthier replacements for tea and toast.

3 alternative breakfast options

The coach suggested three breakfast options to replace the tea-toast breakfast, which is low in nutrients. It’s important to start the day with a balanced, nutritious breakfast that will keep you full and help you avoid snacking before lunch. Snacking in between is also overeating, particularly worse if the snacks are sugary goodies.

Nathan Johnson recommended these breakfast combinations which are all under 300 calories:

Classic breakfast of two idlis, sambar and veggies on the side.

Yoghurt, peanut butter and berries

3 egg omelette and spinach atop

