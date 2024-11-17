Woman lost 15 kilos with this easy breakfast recipe that you can make at home

Laura Dennison is a self-proclaimed fitness coach according to her Instagram bio. Laura keeps sharing snippets of her workout and diet routine on her Instagram profile @lauradennisoncoaching. Laura recently shared a breakfast recipe that helped her lose 15 kilos. “So much of my success when it comes to weight loss boils down to repetition and routine. Sometimes it’s just about having a few meals that you love, that are easy to make and that you can rotate consistently,” read her post. Check out Laura Dennison's breakfast recipe that facilitated her weight transformation.(Instagram/@lauradennisoncoaching)

Here’s the breakfast recipe that she followed:

Half cup of oats

Two tablespoons of chia seeds

One cup of milk

Fruits

One tablespoon peanut butter

Method:

In a jar, take half a cup of oats, two tablespoons of chia seeds, one cup of milk and chopped fruits and mix everything together. Freeze it overnight, and then add one tablespoon of peanut butter before having it in the morning.

Chia seeds for weight loss:

Chia seeds are known for their ability to absorb 10 times their weight. This further helps in satiating the body, curbing cravings and also keeping us hydrated. In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, “Chia seeds have gained popularity as a superfood due to their nutritional profile and versatility in cooking. They are often recommended for their potential health benefits, including heart health, weight management, and digestive well-being.”

Peanut butter for weight loss:

Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein for the body. But not just that, it also helps in losing weight. In an earlier interview with HT, Nutritionist Janvi Chitalia said, “Peanut butter is a rich source of monosaturated and polysaturated fatty acids. This helps you feel satiated for long. It also helps raise the good cholesterol in your body. Vitamins E and K are perfect to soothe premenstrual symptoms.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.