This 90-year-old woman has a better fitness routine than you; does 10k steps and 30 squats every day

What does fitness look like at 90? Well, according to a 90-year-old woman, it involves full-body exercises like squats, sit-ups, walking, and more. At 90, fitness coach Theresa Moloney's 90-year-old aunt, Aunty J, could easily be mistaken for someone half her age based on her fitness level. While many might assume that slowing down comes naturally with age, Aunty J proves that staying active and fit has no age limit. At 90, this woman has an inspiring fitness routine that involves planks, squats and more.

A true fitness inspiration

Certified nutritionist Theresa Moloney took to Instagram recently to share a video documenting her aunt's fitness routine. The 56-year-old captioned the post, “Meet my 90-year-old Aunty J, a true fitness inspiration! At her age, she’s still crushing it daily with a routine that keeps her active, strong, and full of life. She’s proof that fitness has no age limit.” The clip begins with Theresa and her aunty flexing their muscles as she says, “What my Aunty J does for fitness. This is going to blow you away.” And we agree.

As per Theresa's post, her aunt does 30 reps of squats every single day. The 90-year-old does the exercise by supporting her back against the refrigerator. She follows it by doing 25 sit-ups, 30-second planks, and 10,000 steps daily. The clip showed Aunt J doing all these exercises and nailing each routine. Theresa ended the clip by saying, “She is my inspiration.”

Benefits of working out in old age

Exercise is an essential part of your lifestyle at any age, particularly for older adults. Several studies show the many benefits of working out for older people, especially those above 65. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the long-term benefits of exercising for older people include:

Brain Health: Reduces risks of developing dementia (including Alzheimer's disease) and depression.

Heart Health: Lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

Cancer Prevention: Lowers the risk of 8 cancers (bladder, breast, colon, endometrium, oesophagus, kidney, lung, and stomach).

Healthy Weight: Reduces the risk of weight gain.

Independent Living: Helps people live independently longer.

Bone Strength: Improves bone health.

Balance and Coordination: Reduces the risks of falls.