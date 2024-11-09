Woman who weighed 83 kg shares her full diet plan which helped her lose 16 kg

Weight loss requires discipline. It requires us to adopt healthy habits every single day. While hitting the gym or doing rigorous home workouts is important to lose weight. One also needs to pair their exercise routine with healthy diet plans. A woman based in Ohio, Bhavana, who lost around 16 kg during her weight loss journey, shared the full diet plan she followed while trying to shed the extra kilos. The plan includes everything she ate throughout the day. Scroll down to know more. A woman shared her diet plan that helped her lose 16 kg.

(Also Read | Man who shed 50 kg reveals 'how to lose weight with zero motivation': 'I would still be fat if...')

What to eat to lose 16 kg?

Bhavana used to weigh around 83 kg before she began her weight loss journey. After she started a weight loss diet plan, she went from 83 to 67 kgs. She managed to lose 16 kg in her journey. According to her post, she began her day by drinking coffee at 8 am and skipping breakfast, followed by brunch at 11 am. During the brunch, she chose between five options, which included fruit bowls, overnight-soaked oats, or veg/non-veg bowls. See below:

1) One Fruit (Mostly apple, banana or strawberry)

Overnight soaked Oatmeal (1/2 oats, 1 cup milk, 2 teaspoons chia seeds, 1/2 teaspoons cocoa powder, and 1 tablespoon honey).

2) Two eggs omelette with veggies mixed with it

3) Overnight soaked dry fruits (10 almonds, 10 cashews, 4 dates, 2 figs, 1/2 handful of resins) or make a smoothie with fruits and soaked nuts and seeds.

4) Veg bowl of dal or channa or rajma or any lentil of choice, or paneer burji. 1 cup of yoghurt and 2 dates as dessert.

5) Non-veg bowl: Air-fried chicken/fish/eggs. 1 cup of yoghurt and 2 dates as dessert.

After brunch, Bhavana had some snacks in the afternoon between 2-3 pm. During this time, she chose between three options, including '1/2 cup of yoghurt with blueberries and honey, roasted chickpeas or makhana, and fruits like melons or cantaloupes’. Meanwhile, for dinner, she had either a veg bowl (lentils of choice/paneer curry or burji/salad/soya chucks curry) or a non-veg bowl (air-fried or grilled chicken/fishéggs).

While this diet plan helped the woman lose 16 kg, it might have different results for your body. Weight loss practices should be adopted according to your individual health and medical issues if you have any. So, before adopting any routine, consult with a professional.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.