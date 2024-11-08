Man who shed 50 kg reveals 'how to lose weight with zero motivation': 'I would still be fat if...'

Nick Geoppo, a US-based 'weight loss coach,' not only 'lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg) and kept it off for 5 years' but is now on a 'mission to help others develop self-belief through achieving and sustaining a healthy body weight'. In a recent video, Nick revealed how he managed to stay motivated during his weight loss journey, as he shared his tips. Also read | Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months, made 'belly fat disappear' recommends this dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings Nick Geoppo shared his tips on staying motivated during his weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)

In his caption, Nick wrote, "Struggling to stay motivated on your weight loss journey? So was I. I built a plan for myself that didn’t require me to be motivated, and it led to me losing 110 pounds."

He said in the video, “When I was fat as f*** in 2019, I wish someone told me literally step-by-step how to lose weight even when you aren't motivated. But nobody did. So, I had to figure it all out on my own, and it was way harder for me than it needs to be for you.”

Nick then listed the steps you can take to lose weight even when you lack motivation.

Step 1: Motivation comes from doing the thing

He said, “Step one is to recognise that motivation comes from doing the thing that you are not motivated to do. So, instead of saying, 'I am just not motivated enough to go on a walk', say, 'I am going to go on a walk to find some motivation'. Instead of saying, ‘I am just not motivated enough to eat healthy’, flip it around and say, 'I am going to find some motivation from eating healthy'. Doing the thing is going to motivate you. You don't need to be motivated before you do it.”

Step 2: Take a video of yourself

Nick added, “No. 2 is to pull out your phone and take a video of yourself talking about how you are not motivated enough to do the thing. And you are going to see how ridiculous it sounds when you go back and watch the video of yourself saying, 'I am just not motivated enough to eat healthy right now, I am just not motivated enough to work out'. And you will laugh, and then you take that humour, and you move it straight into action, and you end up doing the thing and then getting motivated.”

Step 3: Recognise that motivation comes and goes

Nick then said, "No. 3 is to recognise that who really are is what you do when you are not motivated. No one is motivated all the time. If I only made healthy choices when I was motivated, I would still be fat. Motivation comes and goes. It is fleeting. So, if you can only make healthy choices when you are motivated, just realise that inherently is unsustainable and eventually you will lose some of this motivation and probably gain the weight back."

