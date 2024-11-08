Woman who lost 72 kg shares 5 things she did every day for drastic weight loss

Weight loss is a journey of choosing the right diet, physical activity and lifestyle for ourselves, every single day till we attain the desired weight goal, and even after that. It comes with its set of negotiables and non-negotiables. Amber Clemens, personal coach (according to her Instagram bio), keeps sharing snippets and tips from her own weight loss journey of losing 160 pounds (72 kg), on her Instagram profile, amber_c_fitness. Amber shared five things that she did every day to lose weight sustainably.(Instagram/@amber_c_fitness)

Recently, Amber shared five things that she did every day to lose weight effectively. “Sustainable, lasting weight loss comes down to what we do daily and most of the time. Were there days where I didn’t do all of these things? Of course! But I did them most of them time. And if I couldn’t make all of them happen, I at least tried to make some of them happen,” read an excerpt of her post.

Amber lists 5 things that can help you lose weight

Walking 7-10 thousand steps: Small steps make big changes. Maintaining a routine to walk everyday can do wonders for the body. Amber said that she took the longer route to another room, or took the steps instead of the elevator to add more physical activity to her day.

Drinking 3 liters of water: Hydration is the key, and drinking at least three litres of water helps the body to stay hydrated and healthy.

25-30 grams of protein: With every meal, Amber consumed at least 25-20 grams of protein. For snacks, she consumed 5-10 grams of protein. This helped her reach her daily protein intake goal.

Pre-logging the food for next day: Amber said that she pre-logged her food for the next day before going to bed. This helped her as she did not need to wake up and decide what to have.

Adding something sweet to the day: be it having a dessert at night or an afterwork snack, Amber added something sweet to consume in her day to curb her cravings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.