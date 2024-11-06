Woman who lost 20 kg without joining the gym or any strict diet plans shares 6 rules she followed

Can simple homemade food, not going to the gym, walking 10k steps daily, and other healthy practices help you lose weight? Well, a fitness influencer has managed to achieve the feat and is sharing her journey on Instagram. Ridhi Sharma (@getfitwithrid) shared how she lost 20 kgs by following six simple rules. Ridhi, who has been diagnosed with PCOS, did not go to the gym or follow any strict diet plan. Scroll down to know how she shed the kilos. A woman shared how she lost 20 kg without going to the gym or following any strict diet plan.

Six rules to lose 20 kg

According to Ridhi's video, which shows her before and after transformation, the fitness influencer did not go to the gym or follow any strict diet plan during her weight loss journey. In the caption, she listed all the healthy practices she adopted to lose 20 kg. Ridhi revealed that she dedicated 30 to 40 minutes of her day towards home workouts 5-6 times per week. The exercise routine included ‘strength training and Pilates’ to tone her body and avoid loose skin. “I started my journey with a yoga mat, 2 dumbbells and a resistance band,” she added.

Instead of any strict diet plan, Ridhi stuck to simple homemade food. “I didn’t follow any specific diet plans because I prefer to eat what I crave, but I focused on controlling portions and eating protein-rich meals like tofu, paneer, soya, legumes, and beans to stay energized and full,” she explained.

The fitness influencer also cut out sugar and processed foods from her diet. Instead, she focused on consuming whole, nutritious foods to avoid having unnecessary calories. She also diligently walked around 7k to 10k steps daily to stay active and clear her mind. “Even on rest days, I try to walk as much as possible. THIS IS A GAME CHANGER,” she added.

Lastly, Ridhi did not compromise on her sleep and remained consistent during her weight loss journey to achieve the 20 kg weight loss. “I ensured I got 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night, which played a big role in my weight loss and recovery,” Ridhi stressed.

While these steps worked out well for Ridhi during her weight loss journey, every person’s individual health and opportunities differ. So, before taking up any fitness routine, consult with a professional.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.