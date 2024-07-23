Nayanthara shares her diet secrets and love for homemade food: ‘I eat with pleasure and without guilt’

Nayanthara shared a long note on Instagram, claiming that she’s “Embracing Nourishment”. In the note, which comes with a picture of her soaking up the sun, the Tamil actor details how a good diet is essential for a happy life, apart from sharing her own eating habits. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's pilates workout is the motivation you need: Why you should try it) Nayanthara says she no longer 'restricts' herself from eating.

‘It’s all about balance and consistency’

Nayanthara shared that for someone like her who needs to stay in shape and look good on camera, diet was always a word associated with restriction. However, all that has changed now, she says, writing, “I’m sharing this now because it’s never too late to share love and knowledge. If I have benefited from this, I wish the same for everyone else.”

She added, “A good diet is essential for a healthy and happy life, especially for someone like me, an actor who needs to look their best for every role. For me, staying in shape has always been about balance, consistency, and listening to my body. I used to think a ‘diet’ meant restricting myself and eating things I didn’t enjoy.”

‘It’s not about counting calories’

Nayanthara also shared that she found it difficult to find the right balance till she found her nutritionist. Now, she enjoys homemade food and doesn’t crave for junk food as much as she used to.

She wrote, “Now, I know it’s not about counting calories; it’s about counting nutrients and eating a variety of foods in the right amounts. This is a lifestyle, not a temporary fix. Finding the right balance was tough until I met my incredible nutritionist,@munmun.ganeriwal. Her food plan helped me stay fit and feel my best during shoots.”

Adding, “Now, I enjoy homemade food that is both nutritious and delicious. I eat with pleasure and without guilt, no longer craving junk food. This has changed how I view food, making me feel nourished, energetic, and genuinely happy.”

‘I hope to inspire you’

Nayanthara ended the note by making it clear that she’s sharing her diet secrets in the hope that she inspires others to lead a healthier lifestyle. “I believe that what we eat significantly impacts our overall well-being. By sharing my journey, I hope to inspire you to adopt a healthier lifestyle, and to help you, in the coming few weeks I will be sharing what keeps me going through my hectic days,” she wrote.

She ended the note with, “Let’s focus on the joy and nourishment that comes from eating well and maintaining a positive relationship with food because “What you put on your plate is what you put into your life” Stay healthy stay happy.”