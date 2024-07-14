Namrata Shirodkar shares inside pictures from Anant Ambani's wedding with Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Jyotika, Nayanthara

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share inside pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. While she shared photos with her husband, Mahesh Babu, and daughter, Sitara, her clicks with Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Jyotika and Nayanthara caught everyone’s attention. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pouts in selfie with Kim Kardashian from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding. See pics) Namrata Shirodkar clicked selfies with Nayanthara, Jyotika and Aishwarya Rai.

Namrata has a ball at the wedding

Sharing numerous pictures from the wedding, including one of Anant and Radhika, Namrata wrote, “A celebration of two beautiful beings #Anant and @radhmerch1610 wishing them a lifetime of happiness, and love in this incredible journey called marriage! #AnantAndRadhikaWedding #AmbaniWedding.”

One of the pictures she shared is a sweet family click with Mahesh and Sitara, and another with designer Manish Malhotra joining them. A picture near the mandap shows Namrata, Nayanthara and Jyotika all smiles as they get clicked, while another is a selfie Sitara clicked with Rekha and Namrata. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan also joined Namrata and Sitara for a selfie.

Mahesh, Sitara also share pics

Mahesh also seemed to have fun at the wedding. He shared a picture clicked by Aalim Hakim with cricketer MS Dhoni, writing, “With the legend!” He also posted a family photo, apart from one of Anant and Radhika, writing, “A special night celebrating the union of a lovely couple! Wishing the family & #Anant @radhmerch1610 a lifetime of happiness in this beautiful journey of marriage!”

Sitara shared pictures of her pouting with Kim Kardashian on Sunday morning. In the evening, she shared numerous photos, writing, “A starry celebration. A spectacular night with some beautiful people!!!” She clicked pictures with Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12 in Mumbai. Numerous celebrities from across the globe attended the wedding ceremony. Shubh Aashirwad followed the Shubh Vivah. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for today.