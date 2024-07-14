Kim Kardashian's 'Gajagamini walk' steals the show at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While Kim made heads turn in a red-coloured lehenga, Khloe stunned in a white-golden attire on the wedding day. However, what stood out on day two of the wedding celebrations was Kim’s Gajagamini walk. Yes, you read that right. Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding.

As Kim walked inside the venue in a dusty pink outfit, her walk resembled the famous Gajagamini walk. For the unversed, The walk has its origins in Indian traditional dance styles that embody strength and raw sexual power, and it is inspired by the magnificent gait of a female elephant. The swaying of the hips and little movement of the torso is regarded as the pinnacle of pure elegance in dance.

Watch the video of Kim Kardashian here:

Earlier, Kim Kardashian became the talk of the town when she was snapped with CM Mamata Banerjee. The photograph, which has been widely shared on social media sites, elicited a flurry of responses from netizens. From sincere commentary to jokes and inventive memes, the image became a focal point of online discussions, capturing the attention of many people.

The wedding celebration was attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper. The event was also graced by Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Nick Jonas and an array of Bollywood celebrities. Numerous social media influencers were also present at the event.

Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.