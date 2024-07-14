US influencer is all praise for Nita Ambani after decoding her jewels: 'She spoke to me with kindness, like my family'

US influencer Julia Chafe, who is in India to attend the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, met Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom at the venue. Nita Ambani with Julia Chafe at Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations. (Instagram/juliachafe)

Chafe has been documenting almost all her moments at the wedding of the year, including her meetings with various celebrities.

“Had the true honor of meeting Mrs NitaAmbani - the epitome of elegance, generosity and regality. She spoke to me with the kindness and care that my own family speaks to me with- going out of her way to make sure Bruno and I were happy and comfortable,” the content creator wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, with a photo of her with Reliance Foundation chairperson.

“And thanking us for coming to India for her son’s wedding. Her kindness and graciousness truly blew my mind."

Take a look at her post:

Chafe, a popular TikToker, whose Instagram handle is called “jewelswithjules”, decoded the precious jewels worn by the Ambanis and their celebrity guests.

She had described Nita Ambani's diamonds as “SUV sized” and pointed out the solitaires, each over five carats, that made up her hairpins. “It seems like we are looking at some of her craziest diamonds ever,” she said in an Instagram video.

Chafe, who was invited for the wedding by influencer Orry, also complimented Isha Ambani, sister of the groom, for her massive diamond neck piece, sparking a warm exchange that left the latter giggling. She also chatted with Kim Kardashian who was virtually dripping in emerald on Day 2 of the wedding gala. The Kardashian wore 150 carats of diamonds on the day of the wedding, according to Chafe.

Chafe also met Priyanka Chopra on Friday night and documented how star-struck she was being surounded by the mega celebrities from India and abroad.

