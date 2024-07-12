Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh take over Anant Ambani's baraat; he greets 'jiju' Nick Jonas with a hug. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding is scheduled for Friday evening in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre. The baraat, featuring a constellation of celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sanjay Dutt and John Cena, promises to be a spectacle. (Follow live updates of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding here) Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra dancing at Anant Ambani's wedding.

Priyanka, Ranvir dance their heart out

In one of the videos shared online, Ranveer can be seen being his usual energetic self as he takes over the stage. Dressed in a sleeveless kurta and pyjama, he dances to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi from the Salman-starrer. The wedding attendees can be seen clicking his pictures, hooting and throwing confetti at him.

In another video, Priyanka can be seen dancing to Sapne Mein Milti Hain from Satya as Anant sits on an ATV next to her. Soon, Ranveer pulls Nick forward, making him join in the revelry. Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan can also be seen moving to the music as Priyanka and Ranveer dance their heart out.

Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Rajinikanth join the revelry

Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Rajinikanth also joined the revelry. Anil could be seen dancing to his famous song My Name is Lakhan with Ranveer, Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao.

Sanjay Dutt looked energetic as he danced to dhol beats in the baraat, joined by Janhvi Kapoor, while Arjun and Ananya swayed to the music.

Looks like even Rajinikanth did not want to be left behind. He joined the festivities, showing off his moves to Gallan Goodiyan with Ranveer and Anil joining him in the baraati fun.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.