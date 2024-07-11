Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's PDA is too hot to handle in this unseen video. Fans ask ‘how are some women so lucky’

An unseen video from the making of Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye has surfaced on Instagram. It shows how lead star Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh paid her a visit and even learned a few steps to the song. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can't keep hands off each other in cute video.

Ranveer, in his Simbaa avatar, turned up to the sets in a white shirt, red pants and slick back hair. Deepika, in her polka dot dress from the song, teaches him the hookstep. Ranveer aces it quickly enough but ends it by picking Deepika in his arms and showering her with kisses. It's all too cute.

Fans of the couple loved their chemistry. “I don't care what you all say but they look hot together bhai,” wrote a fan on Reddit. “How are some women this lucky,” commented another person. “I guess they got the good news after this fighter shoot,” joked another. Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their first child this September.