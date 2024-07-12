John Cena wears a safa, dresses in ethnic wear for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding. Watch

WWF wrestler-turned-actor John Cena dressed up desi to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. A video of him getting a safa (turban) tied at the venue while dressed in a traditional sherwani has won hearts. (Follow live updates of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding here) John Cena gets a safa tied at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding.

John Cena at Anant, Radhika’s wedding

John chose a striking powder blue sherwani with elegant ivory detailing paired with white pants for the occasion. On the red carpet, he struck his iconic ‘you can’t see me’ pose, adding a touch of his wrestling persona to the wedding. He also had a traditional safa tied in a beautiful shade of white and gold at the venue.

Anant’s father, Mukesh Ambani, thanked John for coming to the wedding. They shook hands before Mukesh said, “Welcome, thank you so much for coming.” Mukesh also shook hands with John’s plus one, who also got a safa tied at the wedding venue.

John was also spotted all smiles while dancing in the baraat, interacting with one of the guests at the wedding and hugging him. In a short clip posted online, other guests at the wedding can also be dancing to dhol music in the baraat.

John arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning for the wedding. He was met with calls of ‘John babu’ and ‘John kaka’ by the paparazzi, whom he waved at before leaving to his hotel.

Other guests at the wedding

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were clicked, arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday evening. Other guests to attend the wedding are Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and others.

Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and several other celebrities, politicians and industrialists will also be there.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.