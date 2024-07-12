Arre John babu, John kaka! Desi paparazzi is back at it with 'Jhendaya' Part 2 antics at Anant Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married today (July 12) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This event has truly become a global affair, with celebrities from across the world flying in to attend the wedding festivities. John Cena, the latest addition to the star-studded guest list, has arrived in Mumbai. (Follow our live updates of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding here) John Cena all smiles as he arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding.

John Cena in Mumbai

Wrestler-turned-actor John was greeted with excitement as he arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. Wearing a grey tee shirt, tan shorts, and a cap, he smiled as he spotted the paparazzi clicking him and yelling out his name. After thanking his posse, he waved at the photographers before getting into his car, adding to the buzz around the event.

John is not the first international celebrity to fly in. Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also clicked arriving in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Kim wore a figure-hugging dress, with her hair up in a bun, while Khloe opted for a casual white tee-shirt and jeans, leaving her hair loose. The duo received an Indian-style welcome at their hotel. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also flew in for the wedding on Thursday morning.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding guestlist

Apart from Kim, Khloe, Priyanka, Nick and John, Anant and Radhika’s wedding will see a bevvy of celebrities in attendance. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and several other celebrities, politicians and industrialists are expected to be present at the ceremony.

The festivities

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.