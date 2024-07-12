Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian receive a desi welcome at Mumbai hotel with tikas, shawls and flowers

Actor and globally renowned reality TV star Kim Kardashian seems to be very impressed by the Indian hospitality. She arrived in Mumbai with her sister Khloe Kardashian for the wedding festivities of businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kim has been constantly sharing glimpses from her hotel on Instagram. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Watch video) The Kardashian sisters get a desi welcome at Mumbai hotel ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Kim's glimpses of Indian hospitality

Kim took to her Instagram Stories in the wee hours of Friday morning and shared videos and photos of her getting a warm welcome at a Mumbai hotel. In the first glimpse, she shared a picture of her getting welcomed at the hotel entry, where the staff greeted her with a tika (sacred mark) on her forehead, a shawl around her neck and a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Kim politely said “thank you” to them.

The subsequent stories provided glimpses of the hotel, including pictures of a marble elephant adorned with a rose garland, a plate full of gajras (small flower garlands) and Indian spices like turmeric, and a floral design on a marble wall. Clearly, Kim is impressed by all things Indian and seems to be excited about the big fat Indian wedding to come.

About the wedding

In the visuals captured by the paparazzi, the Kardashian sisters were seen exiting the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Kim even waved at the paparazzi before entering her car. For her airport look, Kim opted for a nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Netizens have been going gaga ever since the pictures of Kim and Khloe from Mumbai airport surfaced online. "Can't keep calm as Kim is in India," a social media user commented. "This is huge," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-Yong also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika today.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Now it is to be seen who all from around the world will grace the most awaited wedding of the year.